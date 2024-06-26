LOOK: Miss World Philippines unveils ticket prices for 2024 coronation night

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gwendolyne Fourniol will be crowning her successor on July 19

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss World Philippines (MWP) organization on Tuesday, June 25, announced the ticket details for its 2024 coronation night.

The finals night is set to take place on Friday, July 19, 8 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Ticket prices range from P560 for the General Admission section, P1620 for the Upper Box section, P2690 for the Lower Box section, P8610 for the VIP section, and P10,760 for the VVIP section.

Tickets are now available for purchase via SM Tickets website and outlets.

As of writing, other details about the coronation night, such as its hosts and performers, have yet to be announced.

A total of 35 candidates are competing to succeed Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol. Fourniol bowed out early in the pageant’s international competition after she failed to make it to the Top 40.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines 2024 crown, two more titles are also up for grabs: Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas and Miss Philippines Tourism. – Rappler.com