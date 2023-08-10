Making history: Miss Universe Guatamela 2023 Michelle Cohn is mother of 2

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Cohn is the first mother confirmed to compete in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant after the organization announced in September 2022 that wives and moms are now elegible to participate

MANILA, Philippines – Pageant veteran Michelle Cohn made history on Sunday, August 6, as the first mother to win the Miss Universe Guatamela crown.

The 28-year-old beauty queen bested 14 other candidates to be Guatamela’s representative for the 72nd Miss Universe competition.

“Perseverance and consistent work is the key to success,” she wrote in an Instagram post after being hailed the winner. “My opportunity is here, and it came when it had to.”

During the coronation night, Cohn won also the special awards for Top Model and Best Photography Model.

Cohn, who previously represented Guatamela in the Miss Grand International 2013 pageant, is married to Andres Matheu. They share two children, one son and one daughter.

When she was confirmed to be one of the candidates for the Miss Universe Guatamela pageant, Cohn expressed her excitement.

“A little over a year ago, I would have thought this was impossible and today I am here looking to be the first mother to represent Guatemala to the universe,” she wrote in Spanish. “Here I am today, once again proving what we as women can accomplish.”

While Cohn is the first mother confirmed to compete in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, it remains to be seen if she will be the only one as other countries have yet to choose their representatives.

Additionally, Dutch model Rikkie Valerie Kolle also made history as the first transgender delegate to win the Miss Universe Netherlands crown.

Kollé will be the second trans woman to join the global Miss Universe pageant since Angela Ponce competed as a delegate of Spain in 2018. The Miss Universe organization ended its ban on transgender contestants in 2012.

Meanwhile, it was in September 2022 when the Miss Universe organization announced that they’re now allowing married women and mothers to compete. Previously, only single women between 18 and 28 years of age who had never been married or had children were eligible to participate.

The 2023 competition will also be the first Miss Universe edition after Thai media company, JKN Global Group, acquired the brand from IMG. Transgender Thai media tycoon Anne Jakrajutatip bought the Miss Universe Organization, becoming its first female and queer owner.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who came out as bisexual in May following her coronation, will compete in the hopes of winning the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.

The Miss Universe 2023 international pageant will be held on November 18 in El Salvador. – Rappler.com