Nicole Borromeo arrives in Japan for Miss International 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Miss International 2023 coronation night is set for October 26

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Nicole Borromeo has safely arrived in Japan ahead of the Miss International pageant.

The Binibining Pilipinas organization on Saturday, October 7, shared photos of Borromeo in the airport. The beauty queen was wearing a pink coat and skirt while posing with the Philippine flag.

On Sunday, October 8, Borromeo also shared a montage of clips from her departure in the Philippines.

“From a heartwarming send-off to a heartwarming welcome, I am overwhelmed by the love and support that surrounds me on this journey,” she wrote.

The 22-year-old model and host then thanked her supporters and team for making “every moment feel extraordinary.”

Days prior to her departure, the Binibining Pilipinas organization had also asked Filipino pageant fans to vote for Borromeo on the Miss International app.

The three delegates with the highest number of votes from Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and the Americas will automatically be part of the pageant’s Top 15.

The pageant has also released the Beauties for SDGs videos of the delegates. For her part, Borromeo highlighted the importance of homes and how it serves as a “foundation of a brighter future.”

“Together, we can transform houses into homes, creating safe spaces that foster growth, healing, and happiness,” she said.

The coronation night for Miss International 2023 is set for October 26 at Tokyo, Japan. Jasmin Selberg of Germany will crown her successor.

Borromeo is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines’ seventh Miss International crown. – Rappler.com