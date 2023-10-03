PH’s Nikki de Moura flies to Vietnam for Miss Grand International

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NIKKI DE MOURA. The 19-year-old beauty queen is representing the Philippines in the Miss Grand International pageant.

Nikki is vying to be the first Filipina beauty queen to take home the Miss Grand International crown

MANILA, Philippines – Chelsea Fernandez left Manila for Vietnam on Tuesday, October 3, to represent the Philippines in the Miss Grand International pageant.

The Miss Grand Philippines organization shared photos of the beauty queen at the airport. She’s seen sporting green trousers and a floral top while waving the Philippine flag.

“Nikki, may your journey be filled with joy, success, and unforgettable experiences. We’re right behind you, cheering you on every step of the way. Bring home the golden crown!” the organization said.

In a separate post, the 19-year-old model from Cagayan de Oro also shared her excitement in meeting her fellow Miss Grand International candidates.

“Philippines, this is for you,” she said.

The Miss Grand International 2023 coronation night is set for October 25, with Brazil’s Isabella Menin crowning her successor.

De Moura is the first representative of the Miss Grand Philippines pageant under ALV Circle. Prior to it being a standalone pageant, representatives for the Miss Grand International pageant were chosen through the Binibining Pilipinas competition, until Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. withdrew from the MGI franchise in November 2022.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International title since the pageant was established in 2013. The country’s highest placing in the pageant is 1st runner-up from both Nicole Cordoves (2016) and Samantha Bernardo (2021). – Rappler.com