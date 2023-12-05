LOOK: Official photo of PH’s Yllana Aduana for Miss Earth 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Filipino pageant fans can show support for Yllana by voting for her in Miss Earth's Best Appearance category

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Earth organization has started introducing its candidates for the 2023 pageant, including the Philippines’ Yllana Aduana.

In the photo released by the Miss Earth pageant on Sunday, December 3, the beauty queen from Laguna looked regal in her silver gown.

The organization also released a written interview with each delegate on their website.

According to Yllana, winning the title of Miss Earth Philippines 2023 has “really opened many doors of opportunities for me not only career-wise but also paving a way for me to elevate the platform of the Miss Philippines Earth and Miss Earth.”

She mentioned speaking at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City in July to attend the Fourth Global Conference on Strengthening Synergies on the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda, saying that it’s the “most memorable and productive experience” of her as a titleholder.

“The reason why I keep on doing the things that I am doing is because I am in love and committed with my cause and the organization. And I’ve always known myself to be a person who always does everything for the things that she loves,” she shared.

Yllana added that since she was crowned Miss Philippines Earth 2023, she has already traveled to all 17 regions of the Philippines to conduct 17 community outreaches.

As for her advocacy, she referred to it as “E.A.R.T.H. Education” which stands for Environmental Awareness and Action to Restore and Transcend Home through Education.

Meanwhile, Filipino pageant fans can show support for Yllana by voting for her in the Best Appearance category. One react equates to one point, while a public share equates to three points. Voting period runs from December 4, 6 pm to December 8, 6 pm.

According to the Miss Earth organization, the delegate with the highest votes will enjoy the privilege of doubling voting points for one more day for the chance to win the Miss People’s Choice.

The coronation night is set for December 22 in Vietnam, with South Korea’s Mina Sue Choi crowning her successor.

Yllana will be representing the Philippines in the leading environmental pageant. She will compete to take home the Philippines’ fifth Miss Earth crown, following Karla Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017). – Rappler.com