LOOK: Official swimsuit photo of PH’s Nicole Borromeo for Miss International 2023

The beauty queen from Cebu is vying to bring home the Miss International crown on October 26!

MANILA, Philippines – The competition is heating up, because Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo just released a sizzling new official swimsuit photo!

On Saturday, October 21, the pageant organization shared a summery photo of the beauty queen from Cebu posing in an off-white one-piece swimsuit, glowing radiantly “just like daylight,” surrounded by bright yellow fabric.

“What does this concept remind you of?” Borromeo asked her followers on Instagram, wearing Dia Ali and Russ Cuevas and styled by Patrick Henry.

On October 16, Borromeo landed in the Top 3 of the Miss International 2023 polls for Asia-Pacific, ranking third, behind Vietnam’s Nguyen Phuong Nhi and Bangladesh’s Farzana Yasmin Ananna who placed first and second, respectively.

The delegates with the highest number of votes from each of the geographic regions – Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and the Americas – will automatically be part of the pageant’s Top 15.

The Miss International 2023 coronation night is on October 26 in Tokyo, Japan. Jasmin Selberg of Germany will crown her successor. Borromeo is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines’ seventh Miss International crown. – Rappler.com