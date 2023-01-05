Olivia Culpo, Jeannie Mai Jenkins to host Miss Universe 2022 coronation night

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and Emmy award-winning TV personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins are confirmed to host the Miss Universe 2022 coronation night happening in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on January 14 (morning of January 15 in the Philippines).

“With Culpo as a successful former title holder and Jeannie’s work in redefining what it means to be a working mother, both women are true examples of the momentum the Miss Universe Organization is building,” said Miss Universe Organization CEO Amy Emmerich in a statement, according to a Variety report on Thursday, January 5.

Olivia and Jeannie are replacing Steve Harvey, who had hosted the pageant’s coronation night for five years as part of Miss Universe’s deal with the FOX channel. Emmerich confirmed in December 2022 that the deal with FOX channel has ended, and that the pageant will also move its streaming to the Roku channel.

Variety also reported that Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and American Ninja Warrior co-host and actress Zuri Hall will serve as backstage commentators for the coronation night.

Olivia last hosted Miss Universe during its 2020 edition, while Jeanie last hosted the pageant’s 2014 edition. This will be the first time for Catriona to host at a Miss Universe pageant.

The all-female host line-up is the latest change in the Miss Universe pageant in recent months. In October 2022, it was announced that Thai billionaire Jakapong “Anne” Jajkrajutatip was the new owner of the Miss Universe franchise. The organization also recently introduced a sustainable sash and the new “Force for Good” crown for the upcoming pageant.

Philippines’ Celeste Cortesi will be competing in hopes of clinching the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown. Reigning queen Harnaaz Sandhu from India crowning her successor. – Rappler.com