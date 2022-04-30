Pasay’s Celeste Cortesi is Miss Universe Philippines 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Celeste Cortesi of Pasay was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2022 during the live coronation night held in the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, April 30.

Celeste, 24, was crowned by Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who finished as part of the Top 5 in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

Four other women were crowned alongside Celeste. The winners of the other titles are:

Miss Universe Philippines Tourism: Makati, Michelle Marquez Dee

Miss Universe Philippines Charity: Bohol, Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx

Miss Universe Philippines 1st runner-up: Misamis Oriental, Annabelle McDonnell

Miss Universe Philippines 2nd runner-up: Taguig, Ma. Katrina Llegado

The 2022 edition of Miss Universe Philippines started with 50 delegates, before they were gradually trimmed down to the Top 32 through a series of challenges. Only the top 32 candidates were chosen to compete live and in person during the coronation night.

Present at tonight’s coronation were Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray as special guests, while Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow served as the hosts. – Rappler.com