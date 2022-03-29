Pasay’s Celeste Cortesi tops Miss Universe Philippines casting video challenge

MANILA, Philippines – Celeste Cortesi of Pasay emerged as the winner in the casting video challenge of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant, the organization announced on Monday, March 28.

Joining her in the Top 3 are Makati’s Michelle Daniella Dee and Misamis Oriental’s Annabelle Mae McDonnell.

Both Cortesi and Dee were also part of the Top 3 in the fashion and runway challenge.

Like the earlier challenges, the top three winners were chosen according to the number of fan votes and the judges’ ratings.

The casting video challenge is the pageant’s fifth online challenge, following the headshot challenge, introduction challenge, swimsuit challenge, and fashion and runway challenge. The series of online challenges is the pageant’s way of “narrowing the field to get closer to [their] final 30 delegates.”

Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who finished as part of the Top 5 in the Miss Universe competition in December 2021, is set to crown her successor.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant night is scheduled for April 30, with Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Demi-Leigh Tebow as the hosts. – Rappler.com