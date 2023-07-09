PH’s Pauline Amelinckx advances to finals of Miss Supranational’s ‘Suprachat’, ‘Influencer’ challenges

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Pauline is part of the Top 5 of the 'Suprachat' challenge and Top 7 for the 'Miss Influencer' challenge

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Pauline Amelinckx is proving to be one of the candidates to watch out for in Miss Supranational 2023 as she continues to fare well in the competition’s pre-pageant challenges.

On Saturday, July 8, the Miss Supranational organization announced Amelinckx was one of the top five finalists for its “Suprachat” challenge.

Alongside Amelinckx were representatives from Canada, India, Peru, and South Africa.

The Top 5 were chosen from the 10 semifinalists who underwent the question-and-answer portion. Ratings from a group of evaluators comprised 70% of the candidate scores, while the remaining 30% came from online votes.

During the semifinal round, Amelinckx was asked if pageant candidates should be coached. To which she replied with, “I really think that all the candidates, somehow, can draw so much energy and knowledge from different mentors, so that they themselves can find the best in themselves, and then be able to bring that out on stage. I definitely think that getting all the help from so many different people and tapping into their own talents and knowledge is such an asset in the pageant industry.”

When the candidates were asked about which power they’d like to create as a law for all countries, Amelinckx responded that it would be a “law where everyone would have access to healthcare.”

“Especially now with the pandemic almost reaching its close, I think all of us now realize how important equal healthcare is to everyone for us to be able to live our best lives, and to also make sure that healthcare reaches everyone,” she added.

Aside from the “Suprachat” challenge, Amelinckx also advanced to the Top 7 of the pageant’s “Supra Influencer” challenge. The Filipino-Belgian beauty queen secured her spot after winning the YouTube influencer challenge.

Initially, the Miss Supranational organization announced that they will only have a Top 5 for the “Supra influencer” challenge, but they later changed it to Top 7 instead.

Joining Amelinckx in the Top 7 of the “Supra Influencer” challenge are candidates from Vietnam, Mexico, Paraguay, Canada, Indonesia, and Brazil.

Amelinckx was named Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 in May following the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night. She will be competing in hopes of winning the Philippines’ second Miss Supranational crown, following Mutya Datul in 2013.

The Miss Supranational 2023 coronation night will occur on July 14 in Poland. – Rappler.com