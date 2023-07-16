‘Proud of our victory’: Pauline Amelinckx on finishing 1st runner-up in Miss Supranational 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Pauline says it's her 'greatest honor and pleasure' to represent the Philippines in an international pageant

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine representative Pauline Amelinckx is still proud of her runner-up finish in the Miss Supranational 2023 pageant, saying that her previous rejections had led her to this milestone.

The beauty queen from Bohol took to social media on Sunday, July 16, to reflect on her pageant journey, alongside a photo of her from the coronation night waving a Philippine flag.

“Ever since I stepped on our national stage, it has been my greatest ambition to represent the [Philippines] internationally. It has been my greatest honor and pleasure to turn that ambition into reality and finally have been able to attach Philippines to my name,” she began her post.

While the Miss Supranational 2023 pageant is Pauline’s first international stint, she has competed in three national pageants in the past four years. For the Miss Universe 2020, 2022, and 2023 editions, Pauline had always landed on the runner-up podium.

However, in May, Miss Universe Philippines appointed her as Miss Supranational Philippines 2023.

And during the July 15 coronation night in Poland, Pauline once again finished as first runner-up — this time to Ecuador’s Andrea Aguilera.

Despite almost winning the country’s second Miss Supranational crown, Pauline emphasized that the feat is still worth celebrating.

“It felt so surreal to go through all the challenges and ups and downs of this journey and still have been able to make it this far,” she said.

The Filipino-Belgian beauty queen added that all her “training, hard work, heart work, and dedication” has paid off.

“It takes a great amount of dedication toward your own personal growth and belief in your own worth to see rejection as redirection,” she said. “But one thing that I learnt over the course of this journey is that we can tap into our inner strength to grow and bloom where life plants us. It is up to you. And you are worth it.”

Pauline also noted that her pageantry experience isn’t a “one-woman journey” and that she has a “sea of people who lifted [her] up.”

“The unwavering and ever growing support that I have felt on this entire journey has been humbling, moving and life changing,” she said.

Pauline ended her post by saying that she’s “immensely proud of our victory, grateful for the love, and excited to be back home.”

Fellow celebrities such as Samantha Panlilio, Francesca Taruc, Cynthia Thomalla, and Graciella Lehmann expressed their messages of support to Pauline in the comments section. – Rappler.com