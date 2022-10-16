PH’s Alexandra Mae Rosales is Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2022

Rosales is the first Filipina to win the title

MANILA, Philippines – Alexandra Mae Rosales of the Philippines was named Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2022 during the pageant’s coronation night in India on Saturday, October 15 (Sunday, October 16 in Manila).

The beauty queen from Laguna bested 16 other candidates to become the first Filipina to win the title.

Rosales’ court includes:

1st runner-up: Kaylee Roxanne Zwart (Netherlands)

2nd runner-up: Nova Retalista (Indonesia)

3rd runner-up: Sonia Alt Mansour (France)

4th runner-up: Alina Cheveleva (Kazakhstan)

On her Instagram stories, Rosales expressed her happiness over winning the crown. “Thank you Miss Supermodel Worldwide for trusting me,” she wrote.

It was in September when Rosales first announced that she was chosen to be the country’s representative for the Miss Supermodel Worldwide pageant. – Rappler.com