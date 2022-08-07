Philippines’ Camelle Mercado is Miss United Continents 2022

Camelle is the second Filipina to bring home the Miss United Continents crown

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Camelle Mercado was crowned Miss United Continents 2022 during the pageant finals held in Portoviejo, Ecuador on Saturday, August 6 (Friday, August 7 in Manila).

Camelle bested 24 candidates in the competition to take home the Philippines’ second Miss United Continents title, after Jeslyn Santos won in 2016.

Camelle’s court includes delegates from Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Paraguay, and Mexico.

The Miss United Continents, according to the English translation on its official website, is a beauty contest run by Maria del Carmen de Aguayo, which started as the Miss American Continent in 2006. It has since expanded worldwide and was later renamed to Miss United Continents. – Rappler.com