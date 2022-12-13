PH’s Hannah Arnold concludes Miss International journey in Top 15 

Hannah fails to enter the Top 8 of the pageant

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold ended her Miss International journey in the Top 15 during the pageant’s finals night in Tokyo on Tuesday, December 13.

The 26-year-old beauty queen from Masbate was the fifth candidate to be called for the Top 15, but failed to make it to the Top 8 of the pageant.

Candidates moving on to the next round of the competition are:

1) Dominican Republic

2) Cabo Verde

3) Germany

4) Jamaica

5) Colombia

6) Spain

7) Canada

8) Peru

One of these candidates will succeed reigning titleholder Bint Sireethorn Leearamwat of Thailand.

Hannah was crowned in July 2021. She was set to represent the Philippines in the Miss International 2021 pageant, but it got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Miss International 2022 pageant is its first live pageant in three years.

The Philippines is home to six Miss Internationals – Gemma Cruz Araneta (1963), Aurora Pijuan (1968), Melanie Marquez (1979), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), and Kylie Verzosa (2016). – Rappler.com