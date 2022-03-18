Philippines’ Kathleen Paton is Miss Eco International 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Kathleen Paton has been crowned the new 2022 Miss Eco International winner on Friday, March 18 (Philippine time) at the Triumph Luxury Hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

Kathleen won the international crown among 40 other beauty queens, and was followed by first runner-up Chloe Reweghs from Belgium, second runner-up USA’s Jassy Peralta, third runner-up Lucia Morales from Spain, and fourth runner-up Prasana Shri from Malaysia. Kathleen also won the Best in Eco Video award of the night.

The 24-year-old Australian-Filipino beauty queen and model is no stranger to international beauty pageants – the Boracay-born Philippine bet also won the Miss Teen International title in 2017 in Bangkok, Thailand, representing Aklan.

Kathleen’s victory makes it the Philippines’ second win after Cynthia Thomalla was crowned the title in 2018.

In 2019, Maureen Montagne finished as first runner-up. In May 2020, Maureen was reportedly offered the title after the winner, Suheyn Cipriani of Peru, was said to have been dethroned, but she declined. Philippine bet Kelley Day also placed first runner-up at Miss Eco International in 2021. – Rappler.com