PH’s Lars Pacheco concludes Miss International Queen journey in Top 6 

MANILA, Philippines – Lars Pacheco, best known for her stint in It’s Showtime’s “Miss Q&A” pageant, ended her Miss International Queen 2023 journey in the Top 6 during the pageant’s finals night in Thailand on Saturday, June 24.

Solange Dekker of Netherlands was crowned the winner, succeeding the Philippines’ Fuschia Anne Ravena.

Singapore’s Qatrisha Zairyah Kamsir finished as first runner-up while USA’s Melony Munro placed as second runner-up.

Aside from Philippines’ Pacheco, the rest of the top six includes representatives from Thailand and Mexico.

The Miss International Queen pageant is dubbed the world’s biggest beauty pageant for transgender women.

The Philippines has won the said pageant three times through Kevin Balot (2012), Trixie Maristela (2015), and Ravena (2022). – Rappler.com