Philippines’ Shane Tormes is Miss Global 2022

Tormes is the first Filipina beauty queen to take home the Miss Global title

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Shane Tormes was named Miss Global 2022 during the coronation night held in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday, June 11.

The Miss Global pageant, which canceled both of its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crowned both their 2021 and 2022 queens during the finals night on Saturday.

UAE’s Jessica Da Silva was named Miss Global 2021, while Tormes was Miss Global 2022.

Tormes’ court includes the following:

1st runner-up: Sandra Lim (Malaysia)

2nd runner-up: Brooke Rankin (Australia)

3rd runner-up: Sandra Boriseviciute (Lithuania)

4th runner-up: Natalia Gurgel (Brazil)

Tormes, the first Filipina beauty queen to take home the Miss Global title, also won the Best in Talent award.

Tormes previously competed in the Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Philippines Earth pageants. – Rappler.com