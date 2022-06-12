Philippines’ Shanon Tampon is Miss Elite 2022 1st runner-up

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Shanon Tampon finished as first runner-up during the Miss Elite 2022 pageant held in Soma Bay, Egypt on Friday, June 10 (early Saturday, June 11 in Manila).

Miss Elite 2022 Deep Supriyam of India bested 36 candidates in the competition to make her the second title holder of the pageant, succeeding Mexico’s Fernanda Pumar.

The rest of the final five are as follows:

2nd runner-up: Valerie Sizova (Austria)

3rd runner-up: Yanuaria Verde (Venezuela)

4th runner-up: Caterina Bernal (Argentina)

Tampon, the Philippines’ first representative to the Miss Elite pageant, also took home the Miss Elite Asia title and the Best in Evening Gown award.

The 25-year-old beauty queen from Caloocan has previously competed in Mutya ng Pilipinas, Miss Philippines Earth, and Binibining Pilipinas pageants. – Rappler.com