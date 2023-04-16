PH’s Shyrla Nuñez is 4th runner-up in Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Shyrla Nuñez finished as fourth runner-up during the Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2023 competition in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, April 15.

Russia’s Angelina Gorbunova was crowned the winner. Gorbunova bested 18 candidates in the competition to succeed the crown from the Philippines’ Alexandra Mae Rosales.

The rest of the final five are as follows:

1st runner-up: Daria Shapovalova, Belarus

2nd runner-up: Precious Chimfwembe Mwamba Ng’oma, Zambia

3rd runner-up: Natrawee Chiarasathid, Thailand

Meanwhile, PH’s Nunez also won the special award for Best Runway Model.

Rosales remains to be the first and only Filipina beauty queen to win the Miss Supermodel Worldwide title. – Rappler.com