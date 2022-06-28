LOOK: Alison Black arrives in Poland for Miss Supranational 2022 pageant

ALL SET. Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 Alison Black arrives in Poland for the pageant.

Alison is vying to be the second Filipino to win the Miss Supranational crown

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 Alison Black announced on Monday night, June 27, that she has safely arrived in Poland.

“I’ve landed in Poland and can’t wait to meet everyone tomorrow,” she said in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of her holding a small Philippine flag.

The 23-year-old beauty queen also shared a video compilation of her preparation for the pageant.

In a separate post, Alison also marked the start of her new journey. “I can’t wait to show the world what the Philippines has to offer,” she wrote.

After arriving in Poland, Alison is expected to participate in pre-pageant events ahead of the July 15 coronation night at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater.

Alison, who was chosen to be the country’s representative in early June, hopes to win the Philippines’ second Miss Supranational crown after Mutya Daul in 2013. – Rappler.com