IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates stun in swimsuit photos

MANILA, Philippines – The 40 Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates flaunted their stunning physiques in the official swimsuit photos posted by the organization on Monday, July 4.
Posing in front of an orange backdrop, the beauty queens are seen wearing printed swimsuit ensembles designed by Dia Ali and Justine Aliman. The official photos were taken by Raymond Saldaña and Owen Reyes.
Prior to the swimsuit snaps, the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates have also participated in the pageant’s Grand Santacruzan event and posed for their glam photos.
The 40 candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International. The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night is happening on July 31 at the Araneta Coliseum.
Here are the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 40 candidates:
Bb. 1 Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Cainta, Rizal
Bb. 2 Krizzia Lynn Moreno, Camarines Sur
Bb. 3 Diana Joy Pinto, Taguig City
Bb. 4 Jane Darren Genobisa, Carcar City, Cebu
Bb. 5 Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Iloilo City
Bb. 6 Elda Louise Aznar, Davao Del Sur
Bb. 7 Graciella Sheine Lehmann, Oriental Mindoro
Bb. 8 Nicole Budol, Angono, Rizal
Bb. 9 Natasha Ellema Jung, Marabut, Western Samar
Bb. 10 Fatima Kate Bisan, Sarangani
Bb. 11 Esel Mae Pabilaran, Misamis Oriental
Bb. 12 Leslie Avila, Sultan Kudarat
Bb. 13 Patricia Ann Tan, Masbate City
Bb. 14 Joanna Day, Bulacan
Bb. 15 Nyca Mae Bernardo, Guiguinto, Bulacan
Bb. 16 Jeriza Uy, Davao City
Bb.17 Chelsea Fernandez, Tacloban
Bb. 18 Ma. Isabella David, Mexico, Pampanga
Bb. 19 Ira Patricia Malaluan, Quezon Province
Bb. 20 Joanna Marie Rabe, Iba, Zambales
Bb. 21 Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza, Lipa City
Bb. 22 Joanna Ricci Alajar, Davao Oriental
Bb. 23 Nicole Borromeo, Cebu
Bb. 24 Patricia Samantha Go, Quezon City
Bb. 25 Anna Valencia, Bataan
Bb. 26 Cyrille Payumo, Porac, Pampanga
Bb. 27 Jessica Rose McEwan, Flordiablanca, Pampanga
Bb. 28 Gabrielle Camille Basiano, Borongan City, Eastern Samar
Bb. 29 Mariella Esguerra, Marikina City
Bb. 30 Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan, Albay
Bb. 31 Yllana Marie Aduana, Laguna
Bb. 32 Anne De Mesa, Batangas
Bb. 33 Justinne Punsalang, Cavite
Bb. 34 Christine Juliane Opiaza, Zambales
Bb. 35 Diana Mackey, Nueva Ecija
Bb. 36 Jannine Navarro, Tanjay City, Negros Oriental
Bb. 37 Eiffel Janell Rosalita, Catanduanes
Bb. 38 Ethel Abellanosa, La Union
Bb. 39 Jasmine Omay, Tarlac Province
Bb. 40 Roberta Tamondong, San Pablo, Laguna
– Rappler.com