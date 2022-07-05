IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates stun in swimsuit photos

MANILA, Philippines – The 40 Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates flaunted their stunning physiques in the official swimsuit photos posted by the organization on Monday, July 4.

Posing in front of an orange backdrop, the beauty queens are seen wearing printed swimsuit ensembles designed by Dia Ali and Justine Aliman. The official photos were taken by Raymond Saldaña and Owen Reyes.

Prior to the swimsuit snaps, the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates have also participated in the pageant’s Grand Santacruzan event and posed for their glam photos.

The 40 candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International. The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night is happening on July 31 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Here are the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 40 candidates:

Bb. 1 Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Cainta, Rizal

Bb. 2 Krizzia Lynn Moreno, Camarines Sur

Bb. 3 Diana Joy Pinto, Taguig City

Bb. 4 Jane Darren Genobisa, Carcar City, Cebu

Bb. 5 Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Iloilo City

Bb. 6 Elda Louise Aznar, Davao Del Sur

Bb. 7 Graciella Sheine Lehmann, Oriental Mindoro

Bb. 8 Nicole Budol, Angono, Rizal

Bb. 9 Natasha Ellema Jung, Marabut, Western Samar

Bb. 10 Fatima Kate Bisan, Sarangani

Bb. 11 Esel Mae Pabilaran, Misamis Oriental

Bb. 12 Leslie Avila, Sultan Kudarat

Bb. 13 Patricia Ann Tan, Masbate City

Bb. 14 Joanna Day, Bulacan

Bb. 15 Nyca Mae Bernardo, Guiguinto, Bulacan

Bb. 16 Jeriza Uy, Davao City

Bb.17 Chelsea Fernandez, Tacloban

Bb. 18 Ma. Isabella David, Mexico, Pampanga

Bb. 19 Ira Patricia Malaluan, Quezon Province

Bb. 20 Joanna Marie Rabe, Iba, Zambales

Bb. 21 Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza, Lipa City

Bb. 22 Joanna Ricci Alajar, Davao Oriental

Bb. 23 Nicole Borromeo, Cebu

Bb. 24 Patricia Samantha Go, Quezon City

Bb. 25 Anna Valencia, Bataan

Bb. 26 Cyrille Payumo, Porac, Pampanga

Bb. 27 Jessica Rose McEwan, Flordiablanca, Pampanga

Bb. 28 Gabrielle Camille Basiano, Borongan City, Eastern Samar

Bb. 29 Mariella Esguerra, Marikina City

Bb. 30 Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan, Albay

Bb. 31 Yllana Marie Aduana, Laguna

Bb. 32 Anne De Mesa, Batangas

Bb. 33 Justinne Punsalang, Cavite

Bb. 34 Christine Juliane Opiaza, Zambales

Bb. 35 Diana Mackey, Nueva Ecija

Bb. 36 Jannine Navarro, Tanjay City, Negros Oriental

Bb. 37 Eiffel Janell Rosalita, Catanduanes

Bb. 38 Ethel Abellanosa, La Union

Bb. 39 Jasmine Omay, Tarlac Province

Bb. 40 Roberta Tamondong, San Pablo, Laguna

– Rappler.com