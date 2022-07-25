LOOK: The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Grand Parade of Beauties

Which Binibining Pilipinas candidate are you rooting for?

MANILA, Philippines – After three years, the Grand Parade of Beauties, one of the most anticipated pre-pageant activities in the Binibining Pilipinas competition, made its comeback on Saturday, July 23.

The 40 candidates of the 2022 pageant stunned in intricate headdresses and floral printed one-piece swimsuits by fashion stylist Justine Aliman. Photos from the event, which were taken by Bruce Casanova, were posted on the organization’s social media pages.

Aside from the candidates, reigning queens – Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita, Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio, and Binibining Pilipinas 2021 2nd runner-up Meiji Cruz – also joined the parade.

In May, the activities for the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant officially kicked off with the return of the Grand Santacruzan. Since then, the candidates have been posing for their glam photos and swimsuit photos, and participating in the national costume fashion show.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night will be held on Sunday, July 31 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Beauty queens Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, and Samantha Bernardo will host.

The 40 candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International. – Rappler.com