IN PHOTOS: The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 national costume fashion show

Which national costume is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – The candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 showcased their elaborate ensembles inspired by Filipino culture at the pageant’s national costume presentation held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on Saturday, July 16.

Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and Miss Intercontinental 2022 Cindy Obenita hosted the show. The candidates opened the show by modeling outfits by SHEIN and Jag Jeans, after which P-pop groups ALAMAT and Fourth Impact performed for the crowd.

The beauty queens then returned to the stage wearing their national costumes designed by various Filipino artists and designers.

See the contestants in their national costumes here:

Bb. 1 Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Cainta, Rizal
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 2 Krizzia Lynn Moreno, Camarines Sur
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 3 Diana Joy Pinto, Taguig City
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 4 Jane Darren Genobisa, Carcar City, Cebu
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 5 Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Iloilo City
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 6 Elda Louise Aznar, Davao Del Sur
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 7 Graciella Sheine Lehmann, Oriental Mindoro
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 8 Herlene Nicole Budol, Angono, Rizal
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 9 Natasha Ellema Jung, Marabut, Western Samar
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 10 Fatima Kate Bisan, Sarangani
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 11 Esel Mae Pabillaran, Misamis Oriental
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 12 Leslie Avila, Sultan Kudarat
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 13 Patricia Ann Tan, Masbate City
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 14 Joanna Day, Bulacan
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 15 Nyca Mae Bernardo, Guiguinto, Bulacan
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 16 Jeriza Uy, Davao City
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 17 Chelsea Fernandez, Tacloban
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 18 Ma. Isabella David, Mexico, Pampanga
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 19 Ira Patricia Malaluan, Quezon Province
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 20 Joanna Marie Rabe, Iba, Zambales
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 21 Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza, Lipa City
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 22 Joanna Ricci Alajar, Davao Oriental
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 23 Nicole Borromeo, Cebu
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 24 Patricia Samantha Go, Quezon City
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 25 Anna Valencia, Bataan
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 26 Cyrille Payumo, Porac, Pampanga
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 27 Jessica Rose McEwan, Flordiablanca, Pampanga
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 28 Gabrielle Camille Basiano, Borangan City, Eastern Samar
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 29 Mariella Esguerra, Marikina City
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 30 Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan, Albay
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 31 Yllana Marie Aduana, Laguna
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 32 Anne De Mesa, Batangas
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 33 Mary Justinne Punsalang, Cavite
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 34 Christine Juliane Opiaza, Zambales
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 35 Diana Mackey, Nueva Ecija
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 36 Jannine Navarro, Tanjay, Negros Oriental
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 37 Eiffel Janell Rosalita, Catanduanes
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 38 Ethel Abellanosa, La Union
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 39 Jasmine Omay, Tarlac Province
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Bb. 40 Roberta Angela Tamondong, San Pablo, Laguna
Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Prior to the national costume fashion show, the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates have also participated in the pageant’s Grand Santacruzan event, and posed for their glam photos and swimsuit photos.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night will be held on Sunday, July 31 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. The 40 candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International. – Rappler.com

