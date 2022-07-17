IN PHOTOS: The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 national costume fashion show

MANILA, Philippines – The candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 showcased their elaborate ensembles inspired by Filipino culture at the pageant’s national costume presentation held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on Saturday, July 16.

Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and Miss Intercontinental 2022 Cindy Obenita hosted the show. The candidates opened the show by modeling outfits by SHEIN and Jag Jeans, after which P-pop groups ALAMAT and Fourth Impact performed for the crowd.

The beauty queens then returned to the stage wearing their national costumes designed by various Filipino artists and designers.

See the contestants in their national costumes here:

Bb. 1 Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Cainta, Rizal

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 2 Krizzia Lynn Moreno, Camarines Sur

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 3 Diana Joy Pinto, Taguig City

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 4 Jane Darren Genobisa, Carcar City, Cebu

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 5 Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Iloilo City

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 6 Elda Louise Aznar, Davao Del Sur

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 7 Graciella Sheine Lehmann, Oriental Mindoro

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 8 Herlene Nicole Budol, Angono, Rizal

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 9 Natasha Ellema Jung, Marabut, Western Samar

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 10 Fatima Kate Bisan, Sarangani

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 11 Esel Mae Pabillaran, Misamis Oriental

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 12 Leslie Avila, Sultan Kudarat

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 13 Patricia Ann Tan, Masbate City

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 14 Joanna Day, Bulacan

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 15 Nyca Mae Bernardo, Guiguinto, Bulacan

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 16 Jeriza Uy, Davao City

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 17 Chelsea Fernandez, Tacloban

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 18 Ma. Isabella David, Mexico, Pampanga

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 19 Ira Patricia Malaluan, Quezon Province

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 20 Joanna Marie Rabe, Iba, Zambales

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 21 Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza, Lipa City

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 22 Joanna Ricci Alajar, Davao Oriental

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 23 Nicole Borromeo, Cebu

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 24 Patricia Samantha Go, Quezon City

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 25 Anna Valencia, Bataan

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 26 Cyrille Payumo, Porac, Pampanga

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 27 Jessica Rose McEwan, Flordiablanca, Pampanga

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 28 Gabrielle Camille Basiano, Borangan City, Eastern Samar

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 29 Mariella Esguerra, Marikina City

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 30 Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan, Albay

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 31 Yllana Marie Aduana, Laguna

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 32 Anne De Mesa, Batangas

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 33 Mary Justinne Punsalang, Cavite

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 34 Christine Juliane Opiaza, Zambales

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 35 Diana Mackey, Nueva Ecija

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 36 Jannine Navarro, Tanjay, Negros Oriental

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 37 Eiffel Janell Rosalita, Catanduanes

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 38 Ethel Abellanosa, La Union

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 39 Jasmine Omay, Tarlac Province

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Bb. 40 Roberta Angela Tamondong, San Pablo, Laguna

Binibining Pilipinas National Costume. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Prior to the national costume fashion show, the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates have also participated in the pageant’s Grand Santacruzan event, and posed for their glam photos and swimsuit photos.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night will be held on Sunday, July 31 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. The 40 candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International. – Rappler.com