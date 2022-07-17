IN PHOTOS: The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 national costume fashion show

MANILA, Philippines – The candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 showcased their elaborate ensembles inspired by Filipino culture at the pageant’s national costume presentation held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on Saturday, July 16.
Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and Miss Intercontinental 2022 Cindy Obenita hosted the show. The candidates opened the show by modeling outfits by SHEIN and Jag Jeans, after which P-pop groups ALAMAT and Fourth Impact performed for the crowd.
The beauty queens then returned to the stage wearing their national costumes designed by various Filipino artists and designers.
See the contestants in their national costumes here:
Bb. 1 Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Cainta, Rizal
Bb. 2 Krizzia Lynn Moreno, Camarines Sur
Bb. 3 Diana Joy Pinto, Taguig City
Bb. 4 Jane Darren Genobisa, Carcar City, Cebu
Bb. 5 Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Iloilo City
Bb. 6 Elda Louise Aznar, Davao Del Sur
Bb. 7 Graciella Sheine Lehmann, Oriental Mindoro
Bb. 8 Herlene Nicole Budol, Angono, Rizal
Bb. 9 Natasha Ellema Jung, Marabut, Western Samar
Bb. 10 Fatima Kate Bisan, Sarangani
Bb. 11 Esel Mae Pabillaran, Misamis Oriental
Bb. 12 Leslie Avila, Sultan Kudarat
Bb. 13 Patricia Ann Tan, Masbate City
Bb. 14 Joanna Day, Bulacan
Bb. 15 Nyca Mae Bernardo, Guiguinto, Bulacan
Bb. 16 Jeriza Uy, Davao City
Bb. 17 Chelsea Fernandez, Tacloban
Bb. 18 Ma. Isabella David, Mexico, Pampanga
Bb. 19 Ira Patricia Malaluan, Quezon Province
Bb. 20 Joanna Marie Rabe, Iba, Zambales
Bb. 21 Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza, Lipa City
Bb. 22 Joanna Ricci Alajar, Davao Oriental
Bb. 23 Nicole Borromeo, Cebu
Bb. 24 Patricia Samantha Go, Quezon City
Bb. 25 Anna Valencia, Bataan
Bb. 26 Cyrille Payumo, Porac, Pampanga
Bb. 27 Jessica Rose McEwan, Flordiablanca, Pampanga
Bb. 28 Gabrielle Camille Basiano, Borangan City, Eastern Samar
Bb. 29 Mariella Esguerra, Marikina City
Bb. 30 Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan, Albay
Bb. 31 Yllana Marie Aduana, Laguna
Bb. 32 Anne De Mesa, Batangas
Bb. 33 Mary Justinne Punsalang, Cavite
Bb. 34 Christine Juliane Opiaza, Zambales
Bb. 35 Diana Mackey, Nueva Ecija
Bb. 36 Jannine Navarro, Tanjay, Negros Oriental
Bb. 37 Eiffel Janell Rosalita, Catanduanes
Bb. 38 Ethel Abellanosa, La Union
Bb. 39 Jasmine Omay, Tarlac Province
Bb. 40 Roberta Angela Tamondong, San Pablo, Laguna
Prior to the national costume fashion show, the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates have also participated in the pageant’s Grand Santacruzan event, and posed for their glam photos and swimsuit photos.
The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night will be held on Sunday, July 31 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. The 40 candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International. – Rappler.com