IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 swimsuit segment

See the candidates strut their stuff in swimwear!
MANILA, Philippines – The top 12 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 were in top form as they participated in the swimsuit segment of the pageant’s coronation night on Sunday, July 31 at the Araneta Coliseum.
The contestants wore swimsuits designed by Justine Aliman.
See the Binibining Pilipinas hopefuls in their swimwear:
Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Iloilo City
Nicole Budol, Angono, Rizal
Chelsea Fernandez, Tacloban City
Nicole Borromeo, Cebu City
Gabriel Basiano, Eastern Samar
Yllana Marie Aduana, Laguna
Diana Mackey, Nueva Ecija
Jasmine Omay, Tarlac
Roberta Angela Tamondong, San Pablo, Laguna
Annalena Lakrini, Bataan
Anna Carres De Mesa, Batangas
Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Cainta, Rizal
– Rappler.com
