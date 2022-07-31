Pageants
Binibining Pilipinas

IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 swimsuit segment

Rappler.com
IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 swimsuit segment

SWIMSUIT SEGMENT. Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates model swimsuits at the pageant's coronation night.

Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas' YouTube

See the candidates strut their stuff in swimwear!

MANILA, Philippines – The top 12 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 were in top form as they participated in the swimsuit segment of the pageant’s coronation night on Sunday, July 31 at the Araneta Coliseum.

The contestants wore swimsuits designed by Justine Aliman.

See the Binibining Pilipinas hopefuls in their swimwear:

Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Iloilo City
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Nicole Budol, Angono, Rizal 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Chelsea Fernandez, Tacloban City 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Nicole Borromeo, Cebu City 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Gabriel Basiano, Eastern Samar 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Yllana Marie Aduana, Laguna 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Diana Mackey, Nueva Ecija
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Jasmine Omay, Tarlac 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Roberta Angela Tamondong, San Pablo, Laguna 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Annalena Lakrini, Bataan 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Anna Carres De Mesa, Batangas 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Cainta, Rizal 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube

Rappler.com

Add a comment

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Binibining Pilipinas

beauty pageants