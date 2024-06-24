IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 Grand Parade of Beauties

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – With only two weeks left before coronation night, the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates went around the Araneta Center on Sunday, June 23, for the annual Parade of Beauties.
The parade saw this year’s Top 40 candidates in blue swimsuits from Dia Ali by Justine Aliman and elaborate headdresses.
The ladies also waved to the fans as they roamed around Araneta Center in individual vehicles. For the first time in the parade’s history, the event was capped off with an introduction and fashion show at The Lagoon inside Gateway Mall 2.
Also present during the parade were the reigning Binibining Pilipinas queens: Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez, Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini, Binibining Pilipinas 2023 1st runner-up Katrina Anne Johnson, and Binibining Pilipinas 2023 2nd runner-up Atasha Reign Patani.
The parade of beauties is the latest activity in the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 competition, following the press presentation, the swimsuit fashion show, the Grand Santacruzan parade, the national costume show, and the preliminary competition.
Binibini 1, Marikit Manois
Binibini 2, Corrine San Pedro
Binibini 3, Charisse Anthea Abanico
Binibini 4, Shaira Marie Rona
Binibini 5 Nicklyn Jutay
Binibini 6, Kristin Baconawa
Binibini 7, Jasmine Denise Dingson
Binibini 8, Maria Abegail Jajalla
Binibini 9, Gracelle Distura
Binibini 10, Christal Dela Cruz
Binibini 11, Kimberly De Luna
Binibini 12, Sheryl Velez
Binibini 13, Roella Frias Solis
Binibini 14, Vienne Feucht
Binibini 15, Sheny Sampang
Binibini 16, Myrea Caccam
Binibini 17, Rendelle Caraig
Binibini 18, Mythosela Villanueva
Binibini 19, Liezle Jones
Binibini 20, Shanne Manzano
Binibini 21, Jasmin Bungay
Binibini 22, Tracy Sunio
Binibini 23, Joyce Anne Garduque
Binibini 24, Monica Acuno
Binibini 25, Kara Villarosa
Binibini 26, Phoebe Godinez
Binibini 27, Aleckxis Chuidian
Binibini 28, Zeneth Khan
Binibini 29, Roselyn Evardo
Binibini 30, Trisha Martinez
Binibini 31, Zianah Famy
Binibini 32, Carmella Cuaresma
Binibini 33, Erika Ballon
Binibini 34, Vera Dickinson
Binibini 35, Kylie Atilano
Binibini 36, Samantha Acosta
Binibini 37, Trisha Bless Hernandez
Binibini 38, Geraldine Buenafe
Binibini 39, Ma. Florddeliz Mabao
Binibini 40, Myrna Esguerra
The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night is set for July 7 at the Araneta Coliseum. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa, and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa will host the finals night.
These 40 ladies are competing to earn the right to represent the country in two international pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe.
To mark its 60th anniversary, the BPCI is handing out new crowns and P1 million each for the two winners. Meanwhile, the runners-up will be given P400,000 each. – Rappler.com
