IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 Grand Parade of Beauties

PARADE OF BEAUTIES. The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night is set for July 7.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 queens are also present at the Parade of Beauties

MANILA, Philippines – With only two weeks left before coronation night, the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates went around the Araneta Center on Sunday, June 23, for the annual Parade of Beauties.

The parade saw this year’s Top 40 candidates in blue swimsuits from Dia Ali by Justine Aliman and elaborate headdresses.

The ladies also waved to the fans as they roamed around Araneta Center in individual vehicles. For the first time in the parade’s history, the event was capped off with an introduction and fashion show at The Lagoon inside Gateway Mall 2.

Also present during the parade were the reigning Binibining Pilipinas queens: Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez, Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini, Binibining Pilipinas 2023 1st runner-up Katrina Anne Johnson, and Binibining Pilipinas 2023 2nd runner-up Atasha Reign Patani.

The parade of beauties is the latest activity in the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 competition, following the press presentation, the swimsuit fashion show, the Grand Santacruzan parade, the national costume show, and the preliminary competition.

Take a look at the photos of the candidates from the parade of beauties HERE:

Binibini 1, Marikit Manois

Binibini 2, Corrine San Pedro

Binibini 3, Charisse Anthea Abanico

Binibini 4, Shaira Marie Rona

Binibini 5 Nicklyn Jutay

Binibini 6, Kristin Baconawa

Binibini 7, Jasmine Denise Dingson

Binibini 8, Maria Abegail Jajalla

Binibini 9, Gracelle Distura

Binibini 10, Christal Dela Cruz

Binibini 11, Kimberly De Luna

Binibini 12, Sheryl Velez

Binibini 13, Roella Frias Solis

Binibini 14, Vienne Feucht

Binibini 15, Sheny Sampang

Binibini 16, Myrea Caccam

Binibini 17, Rendelle Caraig

Binibini 18, Mythosela Villanueva

Binibini 19, Liezle Jones

Binibini 20, Shanne Manzano

Binibini 21, Jasmin Bungay

Binibini 22, Tracy Sunio

Binibini 23, Joyce Anne Garduque

Binibini 24, Monica Acuno

Binibini 25, Kara Villarosa

Binibini 26, Phoebe Godinez

Binibini 27, Aleckxis Chuidian

Binibini 28, Zeneth Khan

Binibini 29, Roselyn Evardo

Binibini 30, Trisha Martinez

Binibini 31, Zianah Famy

Binibini 32, Carmella Cuaresma

Binibini 33, Erika Ballon

Binibini 34, Vera Dickinson

Binibini 35, Kylie Atilano

Binibini 36, Samantha Acosta

Binibini 37, Trisha Bless Hernandez

Binibini 38, Geraldine Buenafe

Binibini 39, Ma. Florddeliz Mabao

Binibini 40, Myrna Esguerra

The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night is set for July 7 at the Araneta Coliseum. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa, and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa will host the finals night.

These 40 ladies are competing to earn the right to represent the country in two international pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe.

To mark its 60th anniversary, the BPCI is handing out new crowns and P1 million each for the two winners. Meanwhile, the runners-up will be given P400,000 each. – Rappler.com