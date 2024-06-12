IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 delegates in preliminary and national costume competitions

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

40 candidates are competing for the Binibining Pilipinas International and Binibining Pilipinas Globe titles

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next set of Binibining Pilipinas queens is heating up.

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) held on Tuesday, June 11, the preliminary and national costume competitions for its 2024 pageant.

The program started with the 40 delegates showing off their parasela during the evening gown segment before they wowed pageant fans with their elaborate national costume ensembles.

At the end of the program, BPCI announced the five delegates who earned the top spots in the national costume competition.

Take a look at the photos of the candidates in their preliminary evening gowns and national costumes here. (All photos by Rob Reyes for Rappler)

Binibini 1: Marikit Manaois

Binibini 2: Corrine San Pedro

Binibini 3: Charisse Anthea Abanico

Binibini 4: Shaira Rona

Binibini 5: Nicklyn Jutay

Binibini 6: Kristin Baconawa

Binibini 7: Jasmin Denise Dingson

Binibni 8: Maria Abegail Jajalla

Binibini 9: Gracelle Distura

Binibini 10: Christal Jean Dela Cruz

Binibini 11: Kim De Luna

Binibini 12: Sheryl Velez

Binibini 13: Roella Frias Solis

Binibini 14: Vienne Feucht

Binibini 15: Shenny Sampang

Binibini 16: Myrea Caccam

Binibini 17: Rendelle Caraig

Binibini 18: Mythosela Villanueva

Binibini 19: Liezle Jones

Binibini 20: Shannen Manzano

Binibini 21: Jasmin Bungay

Binibini 22: Tracy Mae Sunio

Binibini 23: Joyce Anne Garduque

Binibini 24: Monica Acuno

Binibini 25: Kara Villarosa

Binibini 26: Phoebe Godinez

Binibini 27: Aleckxis Chuidian

Binibini 28: Zeneth Kuan

Binibini 29: Roselyn Evardo

Binibini 30: Trisha Martinez

Binibini 31: Zianah Famy

Binibini 32: Carmella Cuaresma

Binibini 33: Erika Ballon

Binibini 34: Vera Dickinson

Binibini 35: Kylie Atilano

Binibini 36: Samantha Acosta

Binibini 37: Trisha Hernandez

Binibini 38: Geraldine Buenafe

Binibini 39: Ma. Flordeliz Mabao

Binibini 40: Myrna Esguerra

The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night is set for July 7 at the Araneta Coliseum. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa will host the finals night.

These 40 ladies are competing to represent the country in two international pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe.The winners will be taking the reins from current titleholders Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini.

To mark its 60th anniversary, the BPCI is handing out new crowns and P1 million each for the two winners. Meanwhile, the runners-up will be given P400,000 each. – Rappler.com

