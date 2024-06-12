IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 delegates in preliminary and national costume competitions

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next set of Binibining Pilipinas queens is heating up.
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) held on Tuesday, June 11, the preliminary and national costume competitions for its 2024 pageant.
The program started with the 40 delegates showing off their parasela during the evening gown segment before they wowed pageant fans with their elaborate national costume ensembles.
At the end of the program, BPCI announced the five delegates who earned the top spots in the national costume competition.
Take a look at the photos of the candidates in their preliminary evening gowns and national costumes here. (All photos by Rob Reyes for Rappler)
Binibini 1: Marikit Manaois
Binibini 2: Corrine San Pedro
Binibini 3: Charisse Anthea Abanico
Binibini 4: Shaira Rona
Binibini 5: Nicklyn Jutay
Binibini 6: Kristin Baconawa
Binibini 7: Jasmin Denise Dingson
Binibni 8: Maria Abegail Jajalla
Binibini 9: Gracelle Distura
Binibini 10: Christal Jean Dela Cruz
Binibini 11: Kim De Luna
Binibini 12: Sheryl Velez
Binibini 13: Roella Frias Solis
Binibini 14: Vienne Feucht
Binibini 15: Shenny Sampang
Binibini 16: Myrea Caccam
Binibini 17: Rendelle Caraig
Binibini 18: Mythosela Villanueva
Binibini 19: Liezle Jones
Binibini 20: Shannen Manzano
Binibini 21: Jasmin Bungay
Binibini 22: Tracy Mae Sunio
Binibini 23: Joyce Anne Garduque
Binibini 24: Monica Acuno
Binibini 25: Kara Villarosa
Binibini 26: Phoebe Godinez
Binibini 27: Aleckxis Chuidian
Binibini 28: Zeneth Kuan
Binibini 29: Roselyn Evardo
Binibini 30: Trisha Martinez
Binibini 31: Zianah Famy
Binibini 32: Carmella Cuaresma
Binibini 33: Erika Ballon
Binibini 34: Vera Dickinson
Binibini 35: Kylie Atilano
Binibini 36: Samantha Acosta
Binibini 37: Trisha Hernandez
Binibini 38: Geraldine Buenafe
Binibini 39: Ma. Flordeliz Mabao
Binibini 40: Myrna Esguerra
The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night is set for July 7 at the Araneta Coliseum. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa will host the finals night.
These 40 ladies are competing to represent the country in two international pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe.The winners will be taking the reins from current titleholders Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini.
To mark its 60th anniversary, the BPCI is handing out new crowns and P1 million each for the two winners. Meanwhile, the runners-up will be given P400,000 each. – Rappler.com
