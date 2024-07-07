IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates dazzle in evening gown segment

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The top 40 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2024 sought to stun the audience during the evening gown portion of the pageant’s coronation night on Sunday, July 7, at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.
The contestants donned their best glamorous looks onstage in gowns by various designers.
Myrna Esguerra of Abra won the night’s Best In Evening Gown and Best in Swimsuit awards.
See the ladies in their evening gowns here.
All screenshots are from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube channel.
Marikit Manaois, Baguio
Corrine San Pedro, Taguig
Anthea Abanico, Lipa, Batangas
Shaira Rona, Mandaluyong
Nicklyn Jutay, Iloilo City
Kristin Baconawa, Quezon City
Jasmin Dingson, Biñan, Laguna
Abegail Jajalla, Camiguin
Gracelle Distura, Lucena
Christal Dela Cruz, Zambales
Kim de Luna, Caloocan
Sheryl Velez, Buwayang Bato, Mandaluyong
Roella Solis, Calumpit, Bulacan
Vienne Feucht, Calamba, Laguna
Sheny Sampang, Bukidnon
Myrea Caccam, Oriental Mindoro
Rendelle Caraig, Laguna
Mythosela Villanueva, Misamis Oriental
Liezle Jones, Ormoc City, Leyte
Shannen Manzano, General Santos
Jasmin Bungay, Pampanga
Tracy Sunio, Bacolod
Joyce Garduque, Quezon Province
Monica Acuno, Kalayaan, Laguna
Kara Villarosa, Negros Occidental
Phoebe Godinez, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu
Aleckxis Chuidian, Parañaque
Zeneth Khan, Isabela
Roselyn Evardo, Manila
Trisha Martinez, Pila, Laguna
Zianah Famy, Cavite
Carmella Cuaresma, Aurora
Erika Ballon, Pasig
Vera Dickinson, Tarlac
Kylie Atilano, Zamboanga City
Samantha Acosta, Bulacan
Trisha Hernandez, Tanauan, Batangas
Geraldine Buenafe, Batangas City
Ma. Flordeliz Mabao, Rizal
Myrna Esguerra, Abra
– Rappler.com
