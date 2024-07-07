IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates dazzle in evening gown segment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Whose look did you like best?

MANILA, Philippines – The top 40 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2024 sought to stun the audience during the evening gown portion of the pageant’s coronation night on Sunday, July 7, at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

The contestants donned their best glamorous looks onstage in gowns by various designers.

Myrna Esguerra of Abra won the night’s Best In Evening Gown and Best in Swimsuit awards.

See the ladies in their evening gowns here.

All screenshots are from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube channel.

Marikit Manaois, Baguio

Corrine San Pedro, Taguig

Anthea Abanico, Lipa, Batangas

Shaira Rona, Mandaluyong

Nicklyn Jutay, Iloilo City

Kristin Baconawa, Quezon City

Jasmin Dingson, Biñan, Laguna

Abegail Jajalla, Camiguin

Gracelle Distura, Lucena

Christal Dela Cruz, Zambales

Kim de Luna, Caloocan

Sheryl Velez, Buwayang Bato, Mandaluyong

Roella Solis, Calumpit, Bulacan

Vienne Feucht, Calamba, Laguna

Sheny Sampang, Bukidnon

Myrea Caccam, Oriental Mindoro

Rendelle Caraig, Laguna

Mythosela Villanueva, Misamis Oriental

Liezle Jones, Ormoc City, Leyte

Shannen Manzano, General Santos

Jasmin Bungay, Pampanga

Tracy Sunio, Bacolod

Joyce Garduque, Quezon Province

Monica Acuno, Kalayaan, Laguna

Kara Villarosa, Negros Occidental

Phoebe Godinez, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

Aleckxis Chuidian, Parañaque

Zeneth Khan, Isabela

Roselyn Evardo, Manila

Trisha Martinez, Pila, Laguna

Zianah Famy, Cavite

Carmella Cuaresma, Aurora

Erika Ballon, Pasig

Vera Dickinson, Tarlac

Kylie Atilano, Zamboanga City

Samantha Acosta, Bulacan

Trisha Hernandez, Tanauan, Batangas

Geraldine Buenafe, Batangas City

Ma. Flordeliz Mabao, Rizal

Myrna Esguerra, Abra

– Rappler.com