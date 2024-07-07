IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 swimsuit segment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Abra's Myrna Esguerra is named Best in Swimsuit

MANILA, Philippines – The 40 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2024 flaunted their physiques during the swimsuit segment of the pageant’s coronation night at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, July 7.

The candidates strutted down the runway in violet swimsuits while P-pop boy group SB19 performed their latest song, “Moonlight.”

Abra’s Myrna Esguerra was named Best in Swimsuit.

Take a look at the candidates in their swimwear here:

All screenshots are from Bb. Pilipinas Official’s YouTube page.

Marikit Manaois, Baguio

Corrine San Pedro, Taguig

Anthea Abanico, Lipa, Batangas

Shaira Rona, Mandaluyong

Nicklyn Jutay, Iloilo City

Kristin Baconawa, Quezon City

Jasmin Dingson, Biñan, Laguna

Abegail Jajalla, Camiguin

Gracelle Distura, Lucena

Christal Dela Cruz, Zambales

Kim de Luna, Caloocan

Sheryl Velez, Buwayang Bato, Mandaluyong

Roella Solis, Calumpit, Bulacan

Vienne Feucht, Calamba, Laguna

Sheny Sampang, Bukidnon

Myrea Caccam, Oriental Mindoro

Rendelle Caraig, Laguna

Mythosela Villanueva, Misamis Oriental

Liezle Jones, Ormoc City, Leyte

Shannen Manzano, General Santos City Jasmin Bungay, Pampanga Tracy Sunio, Bacolod Joyce Garduque, Quezon Province Monica Acuno, Kalayaan Laguna Kara Villarosa, Negros Occidental Phoebe Godinez, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu Aleckxis Chuidian, Parañaque Zeneth Khan, Isabela Trisha Martinez, Pila, Laguna Roselyn Evardo, Manila Zianah Joy Famy, Cavite Carmella Cuaresma, Aurora Erika Ballon, Pasig Vera Dickinson, Tarlac Kylie Atilano, Zamboanga City Samantha Acosta, Bulacan Trisha Hernandez, Tanauan, Batangas Geraldine Buenafe, Batangas City Ma. Flordeliz Mabao, Rizal Myrna Esguerra, Abra

