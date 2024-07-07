IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 swimsuit segment

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The 40 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2024 flaunted their physiques during the swimsuit segment of the pageant’s coronation night at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, July 7.
The candidates strutted down the runway in violet swimsuits while P-pop boy group SB19 performed their latest song, “Moonlight.”
Abra’s Myrna Esguerra was named Best in Swimsuit.
Marikit Manaois, Baguio
Corrine San Pedro, Taguig
Anthea Abanico, Lipa, Batangas
Shaira Rona, Mandaluyong
Nicklyn Jutay, Iloilo City
Kristin Baconawa, Quezon City
Jasmin Dingson, Biñan, Laguna
Abegail Jajalla, Camiguin
Gracelle Distura, Lucena
Christal Dela Cruz, Zambales
Kim de Luna, Caloocan
Sheryl Velez, Buwayang Bato, Mandaluyong
Roella Solis, Calumpit, Bulacan
Vienne Feucht, Calamba, Laguna
Sheny Sampang, Bukidnon
Myrea Caccam, Oriental Mindoro
Rendelle Caraig, Laguna
Mythosela Villanueva, Misamis Oriental
Liezle Jones, Ormoc City, Leyte
Shannen Manzano, General Santos City
Jasmin Bungay, Pampanga
Tracy Sunio, Bacolod
Joyce Garduque, Quezon Province
Monica Acuno, Kalayaan Laguna
Kara Villarosa, Negros Occidental
Phoebe Godinez, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu
Aleckxis Chuidian, Parañaque
Zeneth Khan, Isabela
Trisha Martinez, Pila, Laguna
Roselyn Evardo, Manila
Zianah Joy Famy, Cavite
Carmella Cuaresma, Aurora
Erika Ballon, Pasig
Vera Dickinson, Tarlac
Kylie Atilano, Zamboanga City
Samantha Acosta, Bulacan
Trisha Hernandez, Tanauan, Batangas
Geraldine Buenafe, Batangas City
Ma. Flordeliz Mabao, Rizal
Myrna Esguerra, Abra
– Rappler.com
