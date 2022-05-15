LOOK: The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 40 candidates at the Grand Santacruzan

MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 activities kicked off on Saturday, May 14, with the return of the Grand Santacruzan.
The Top 40 candidates stunned with their Filipiniana-inspired gowns in correspondence to their religious titles. Aside from the candidates, the procession was also joined by Binibining Pilipinas 2021 queens Meiji Cruz, Maureen Montagne, Cinderella Faye Obenita, Samantha Alexandra Panlilio, and Hannah Arnold, and Miss International 2005 Lara Quigaman.
The Grand Santacruzan marks the pageant’s first activity since the organization released the official portraits of the Top 40 candidates. The pageant has yet to announce its schedule of activities and coronation night.
The Binibining Pilipinas candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International.
Here are the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 40 candidates:
Bb. 1 Stacey Daniella B. Gabriel
Bb. 2 Krizzia Lynn O. Moreno
Bb. 3 Diana Pinto
Bb. 4 Jane Darren Genobisa
Bb. 5 Karen Laurrie Mendoza
Bb. 6 Elda Louise Aznar
Bb. 7 Graciella Lehman
Bb. 8 Nicole Budol
Bb. 9 Natasha Ellema Jung
Bb. 10 Fatima Kate Bisan
Bb. 11 Esel Mae P. Pabilaran
Bb. 12 Leslie B. Avila
Bb. 13 Patricia Tan
Bb. 14 Joanna Day
Bb. 15 Nyca Mae D. Bernardo
Bb. 16 Jeriza B. Uy
Bb. 17 Chelsea Fernandez
Bb. 18 Ma. Isabela David
Bb. 18 Ira Patricia Malaluan
Bb. 20 Joanna Marie Rabe
Bb. 21 Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza
Bb. 22 Joanna Ricci Alajar
Bb. 23 Nicole Borromeo
Bb. 24 Patricia Go
Bb. 25 Anna Valencia Lakrini
Bb. 26 Cyrille D. Payumo
Bb. 27 Jessica Rose McEwan
Bb. 28 Gabrielle Basiano
Bb. 29 Mariella V. Esguerra
Bb. 30 Jashmin Dimaculangan
Bb. 31 Yllana Marie S. Aduana
Bb. 32 Anne De Mesa
Bb. 33 Mary Justinne Punsalang
Bb. 34 Christine Juliane Opiaza
Bb. 35 Diana Mackey
Bb. 36 Janine Navarro
Bb. 37 Eiffel Rosalita
Bb. 38 Ethel Abellanosa
Bb. 39 Jasmine Omay
Bb. 40 Roberta Tamondong
