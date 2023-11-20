Stunner! Catriona Gray serves looks as backstage host for Miss Universe 2023 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Aside from her energy as a backstage host, pageant fans were once again captivated by Catriona's beauty during her hosting stint

MANILA, Philippines – Catriona Gray returned to the Miss Universe stage – this time, as a backstage commentator – and as expected, she once again became the talk of the town (or the universe, rather) with her stunning ensembles.

The Miss Universe 2018 titleholder, alongside host and actress Zuri Hall, was tapped to be backstage commentators for the Miss Universe 2023 coronation night in El Salvador on Saturday, November 18.

And given how ~extra~ Catriona could be, pageant fans were once again captivated by her beauty during the hosting stint. With the help of hair stylist Paul Nebres, makeup artist Jelly Eugenio, and stylist Justine Aliman, Catriona donned two creations by Filipino designers.

For her first look, Catriona was radiant in red in the Anthony Ramirez asymmetrical gown made from sparkly mesh. She also shared photos from a shoot with photographer Alan Segui that saw her donning the gown with silver dangling earrings and an intricate updo.

In the comments section, many of Catriona’s fans say that the look is reminiscent of her iconic lava dress from her Miss Universe reign.

For her second appearance, Catriona changed into an immaculate white bustier gown by Jo Rubio. For the Miss Universe event, the timeless satin number was modernized with sheer black gloves and gems from Jhaena Jewels and finished off with a beautiful nude lip and a spiky bun.

On social media, pageant fans and fashion enthusiasts praised Catriona for her flawless appearance and applauded her commitment to showcasing Filipino talent. Nearly half a decade after her reign, Catriona has consistently showcased her versatility as a style icon by being able to effortlessly carry both bold and elegant looks in these prestigious events.

Following coronation night, Catriona also shared photos of her posing with fellow Miss Universe titleholders, including the newly crowned Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

– with additional reports from Dana Villano/Rappler.com

Dana Villano is a Rappler intern.