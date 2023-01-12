LOOK: Celeste Cortesi stuns in Miss Universe 2022 preliminary evening gown

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi looked heavenly in a sky blue ensemble during the evening gown segment of the pageant’s preliminary competition on Thursday, January 12.

The sky blue gown with silver embellishments and high slit was designed by Oliver Tolentino. In his Instagram, Tolentino shared a closer look of the gown’s intricate patterns and details.

Tolentino also designed Pia Wurtzbach’s red gown during the Miss Universe 2015 preliminary competition.

While Celeste was walking the runway, the hosts mentioned her love for traveling, as the Filipino-Italian beauty queen sees it as a way for her to learn new languages. They added that Celeste also supports a mental health and well-being organization that provides therapy to those in need.

In a Facebook post, the MUPH organization disclosed that the ensemble was inspired by a poem made by Celeste’s Italian father, who explained that Celeste means “heavenly” and “sky blue” in Italian.

Prior to the evening gown segment, Celeste also wowed in a hot pink bikini during the swimsuit segment. It was revealed that the cape she wore for the segment was designed during an outreach in Marawi.

Celeste is competing in the hopes of winning the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown.

The Miss Universe 2022 coronation night is happening at New Orleans, Louisiana, USA on January 14 (morning of January 15 in the Philippines). – Rappler.com