IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2021 long gown competition

The top 10 candidates walked down the runway in elegance and style – whose gown was your favorite?

The top 10 candidates of the 70th Miss Universe 2021 competition donned their best formal wear during the pageant’s long gown competition on Monday, December 13 (Philippine time) in Eilat, Israel.

Here are the girls in their best evening gowns as they walk down the Miss Universe runway in elegance and style.

Nadia Ferreira, Paraguay

Nadia Ferreira, Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 competes on stage as a Top 10 finalist in an evening gown of her choice during the 70th Miss Universe Competition® on December 12, 2021 at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel airing LIVE on FOX and Telemundo.

Elle Smith, USA

Elle Smith, Miss Universe USA 2021 competes on stage as a Top 10 finalist in an evening gown of her choice during the 70th Miss Universe Competition® on December 12, 2021 at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel airing LIVE on FOX and Telemundo.

Harnaaz Sandhu, India

Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe India 2021 competes on stage as a Top 10 finalist in an evening gown of her choice during the 70th Miss Universe Competition® on December 12, 2021 at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel airing LIVE on FOX and Telemundo.

Chantel O’Brian, The Bahamas

Chantel O’Brian, Miss Universe The Bahamas 2021 competes on stage as a Top 10 finalist in an evening gown of her choice during the 70th Miss Universe Competition® on December 12, 2021 at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel airing LIVE on FOX and Telemundo.

Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Philippines

Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 competes on stage as a Top 10 finalist in an evening gown of her choice during the 70th Miss Universe Competition® on December 12, 2021 at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel airing LIVE on FOX and Telemundo.

Clémence Botino, France

Clémence Botino, Miss Universe France 2021 competes on stage as a Top 10 finalist in an evening gown of her choice during the 70th Miss Universe Competition® on December 12, 2021 at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel airing LIVE on FOX and Telemundo.

Valeria Ayos, Colombia

Valeria Ayos, Miss Universe Colombia 2021 competes on stage as a Top 10 finalist in an evening gown of her choice during the 70th Miss Universe Competition® on December 12, 2021 at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel airing LIVE on FOX and Telemundo.

Thessaly Zimmerman, Aruba

Thessaly Zimmerman, Miss Universe Aruba 2021 competes on stage as a Top 10 finalist in an evening gown of her choice during the 70th Miss Universe Competition® on December 12, 2021 at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel airing LIVE on FOX and Telemundo.

– Rappler.com