IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2021 long gown competition

The top 10 candidates walked down the runway in elegance and style – whose gown was your favorite?
The top 10 candidates of the 70th Miss Universe 2021 competition donned their best formal wear during the pageant’s long gown competition on Monday, December 13 (Philippine time) in Eilat, Israel.
Here are the girls in their best evening gowns as they walk down the Miss Universe runway in elegance and style.
Nadia Ferreira, Paraguay
Elle Smith, USA
Harnaaz Sandhu, India
Chantel O’Brian, The Bahamas
Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Philippines
Clémence Botino, France
Valeria Ayos, Colombia
Thessaly Zimmerman, Aruba
– Rappler.com