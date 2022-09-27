LOOK: Gabrielle Basiano heads to Egypt for Miss Intercontinental 2022

Gabrielle is aiming for a back-to-back victory for the Philippines after titleholder Cinderella Obeñita

MANILA, Philippines – Gabrielle Basiano left Manila for Egypt on Sunday, September 25, to represent the Philippines in the Miss Intercontinental pageant.

“Muli nating ibabandera ang watawat ng Pilipinas sa Miss Intercontinental. Ang laban na ito ay hindi lang para sa akin, kundi para sa lahat ng sambayanang Pilipino. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas,” she wrote, alongside photos of her wearing a neutral ensemble while waving the Philippine flag.

(We will once again wave the Philippine flag at the Miss Intercontinental pageant. This fight is not just mine alone, but also for the Filipino people. Long live the Philippines).

The beauty queen from Borongan, Eastern Samar is aiming for a back-to-back victory for the Philippines as she attempts to follow the footsteps of titleholder Cinderella Obeñita. In a separate post, Gabrielle thanked her fans for the support.

“Please keep me in your prayers as I embark on my Ms. Intercontinental 2022 journey. Your support means a lot to me, and it has given me the courage to carry on and represent the Philippines on a global scale,” she wrote.

Fellow beauty queens Hannah Arnold, Samantha Bernardo, Katarina Rodriguez, Kylie Verzosa, and Lara Quigaman have expressed their well-wishes for Gabrielle’s pageant journey.

After arriving in Egypt, Gabrielle is expected to participate in pre-pageant events ahead of the October 14 coronation night. Gabrielle hopes to win the country’s third Miss Intercontinental crown after Karen Gallman (2019) and Cinderella Obeñita (2021). – Rappler.com