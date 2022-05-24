IN PHOTOS: Glam shots of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates

Which glam shot is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – The 40 Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates channeled their inner ice princesses in glam shots released on Monday, May 23.

In photos taken by Raymond Saldana and Owen Reyes, the beauty queens, embellished with crystals, posed against a metallic blue backdrop.

The release of the glam shots comes after the candidates participated in the Grand Santacruzan.

Here are the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 40 candidates:

Bb. 1 Stacey Daniella B. Gabriel

Bb. 2 Krizzia Lynn O. Moreno

Bb. 3 Diana Pinto

Bb. 4 Jane Darren Genobisa

Bb. 5 Karen Laurrie Mendoza

Bb. 6 Elda Louise Aznar

Bb. 7 Graciella Lehman

Bb. 8 Nicole Budol

Bb. 9 Natasha Ellema Jung

Bb. 10 Fatima Kate Bisan

Bb. 11 Esel Mae P. Pabilaran

Bb. 12 Leslie B. Avila

Bb. 13 Patricia Tan

Bb. 14 Joanna Day

Bb. 15 Nyca Mae D. Bernardo

Bb. 16 Jeriza B. Uy

Bb. 17 Chelsea Fernandez

Bb. 18 Ma. Isabela David

Bb. 19 Ira Patricia Malaluan

Bb. 20 Joanna Marie Rabe

Bb. 21 Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza

Bb. 22 Joanna Ricci Alajar

Bb. 23 Nicole Borromeo

Bb. 24 Patricia Go

Bb. 25 Anna Valencia Lakrini

Bb. 26 Cyrille D. Payumo

Bb. 27 Jessica Rose McEwan

Bb. 28 Gabrielle Basiano

Bb. 29 Mariella V. Esguerra

Bb. 30 Jashmin Dimaculanga

Bb. 31 Yllana Marie S. Aduana

Bb. 32 Anne De Mesa

Bb. 33 Mary Justinne Punsalang

Bb. 34 Christine Juliane Opiaza

Bb. 35 Diana Mackey

Bb. 36 Janine Navarro

Bb. 37 Eiffel Rosalita

Bb. 38 Ethel Abellanosa

Bb. 39 Jasmine Omay

Bb. 40 Roberta Tamondong

The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant has yet to announce its schedule of activities and coronation night.

The Binibining Pilipinas candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International. – Rappler.com