IN PHOTOS: Glam shots of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates

Which glam shot is your favorite?
MANILA, Philippines – The 40 Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates channeled their inner ice princesses in glam shots released on Monday, May 23.
In photos taken by Raymond Saldana and Owen Reyes, the beauty queens, embellished with crystals, posed against a metallic blue backdrop.
The release of the glam shots comes after the candidates participated in the Grand Santacruzan.
Here are the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 40 candidates:
Bb. 1 Stacey Daniella B. Gabriel
Bb. 2 Krizzia Lynn O. Moreno
Bb. 3 Diana Pinto
Bb. 4 Jane Darren Genobisa
Bb. 5 Karen Laurrie Mendoza
Bb. 6 Elda Louise Aznar
Bb. 7 Graciella Lehman
Bb. 8 Nicole Budol
Bb. 9 Natasha Ellema Jung
Bb. 10 Fatima Kate Bisan
Bb. 11 Esel Mae P. Pabilaran
Bb. 12 Leslie B. Avila
Bb. 13 Patricia Tan
Bb. 14 Joanna Day
Bb. 15 Nyca Mae D. Bernardo
Bb. 16 Jeriza B. Uy
Bb. 17 Chelsea Fernandez
Bb. 18 Ma. Isabela David
Bb. 19 Ira Patricia Malaluan
Bb. 20 Joanna Marie Rabe
Bb. 21 Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza
Bb. 22 Joanna Ricci Alajar
Bb. 23 Nicole Borromeo
Bb. 24 Patricia Go
Bb. 25 Anna Valencia Lakrini
Bb. 26 Cyrille D. Payumo
Bb. 27 Jessica Rose McEwan
Bb. 28 Gabrielle Basiano
Bb. 29 Mariella V. Esguerra
Bb. 30 Jashmin Dimaculanga
Bb. 31 Yllana Marie S. Aduana
Bb. 32 Anne De Mesa
Bb. 33 Mary Justinne Punsalang
Bb. 34 Christine Juliane Opiaza
Bb. 35 Diana Mackey
Bb. 36 Janine Navarro
Bb. 37 Eiffel Rosalita
Bb. 38 Ethel Abellanosa
Bb. 39 Jasmine Omay
Bb. 40 Roberta Tamondong
The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant has yet to announce its schedule of activities and coronation night.
The Binibining Pilipinas candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International. – Rappler.com