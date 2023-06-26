IN PHOTOS: Headshots of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidates 

MANILA, Philippines – The search for Miss Grand Philippines 2023 is heating up as the organization released the candidates’ official headshot pictures.

In photos taken by Charvin Torre, the beauty queens looked sultry in white ensembles with beaded accessories while posing against a water backdrop.

“As we take a closer look at their official headshots, we can see the confidence and grace that emanate from within, proving that they are more than just pretty faces,” they captioned the post.

30 candidates are competing to succeed Miss Grand Philippines 2022 Roberta Tamondong.

Here are the official headshots of the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidates:

Faith Heterick, Urdaneta City

Catherine Camilon, Tuy, Batangas

Francine Reyes, Tarlac

Jirah Shammeh Bantas, Tantangan, South Cotabato

Dianne Pampura, Sultan, Kudarat

Queen Mongcupa, Socorro, Quezon City

Ejay Vergara, Sarangani Province

Bernadette Fajardo, San Leaonardo, Nueva Ecija

Arine Ejercito Tan

Camilla Ricarto, Rizal Province

Resalina Toledo, Pasay City

Leorenjen Gonzaga, Parañaque City

Rona Lalaine Lopez, Pangasinan

Dynara Maurer, Pampanga

Gabrielle Basan Runnstrom, Occidental Mindoro

Aeroz Ganiban, Nueva Ecija

Maria Gail Tobes, Northern Samar

Carla Tobias, Naga, Camarines Sur

Bernadine Ambry Nicolas

Zyra Mae Carbonell, La Union

Welsie Perez, Laguna

Laica Eupeña, General Santos City

Esthepanie Delgado, Cavite

Charie Manalo Sergio, Caluya, Antique

Shanon Tampon, Caloocan

Nikki de Moura, Cagayan de Oro City

Marinella Catangay, Bohol

Michelle Arceo, Bagumbayan, Quezon City

Imogene Balles, Baguio City

Herlene Budol, Angono, Rizal

Coronation night is set for July 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Miss Grand Philippines organization had earlier teased that two crowns would be up for grabs for its 2023 pageant, but additional details about this have yet to be announced.

The Miss Grand Philippines 2023 competition will be the first time the pageant is run under ALV Pageant Circle. The franchise was previously under Binibining Pilipinas Charities (BBPCI) until BBPCI withdrew it in November 2022.

Since Miss Grand International started in 2013, no Filipina beauty queen has taken home the golden crown. The Philippines’ highest placing in the pageant is 1st runner-up through Nicole Cordoves (2016) and Samantha Bernardo (2021). – Rappler.com