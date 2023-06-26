IN PHOTOS: Headshots of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidates 

MANILA, Philippines – The search for Miss Grand Philippines 2023 is heating up as the organization released the candidates’ official headshot pictures.
In photos taken by Charvin Torre, the beauty queens looked sultry in white ensembles with beaded accessories while posing against a water backdrop.
“As we take a closer look at their official headshots, we can see the confidence and grace that emanate from within, proving that they are more than just pretty faces,” they captioned the post.
30 candidates are competing to succeed Miss Grand Philippines 2022 Roberta Tamondong.
Here are the official headshots of the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidates:
Faith Heterick, Urdaneta City
Catherine Camilon, Tuy, Batangas
Francine Reyes, Tarlac
Jirah Shammeh Bantas, Tantangan, South Cotabato
Dianne Pampura, Sultan, Kudarat
Queen Mongcupa, Socorro, Quezon City
Ejay Vergara, Sarangani Province
Bernadette Fajardo, San Leaonardo, Nueva Ecija
Arine Ejercito Tan
Camilla Ricarto, Rizal Province
Resalina Toledo, Pasay City
Leorenjen Gonzaga, Parañaque City
Rona Lalaine Lopez, Pangasinan
Dynara Maurer, Pampanga
Gabrielle Basan Runnstrom, Occidental Mindoro
Aeroz Ganiban, Nueva Ecija
Maria Gail Tobes, Northern Samar
Carla Tobias, Naga, Camarines Sur
Bernadine Ambry Nicolas
Zyra Mae Carbonell, La Union
Welsie Perez, Laguna
Laica Eupeña, General Santos City
Esthepanie Delgado, Cavite
Charie Manalo Sergio, Caluya, Antique
Shanon Tampon, Caloocan
Nikki de Moura, Cagayan de Oro City
Marinella Catangay, Bohol
Michelle Arceo, Bagumbayan, Quezon City
Imogene Balles, Baguio City
Herlene Budol, Angono, Rizal
Coronation night is set for July 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.
The Miss Grand Philippines organization had earlier teased that two crowns would be up for grabs for its 2023 pageant, but additional details about this have yet to be announced.
The Miss Grand Philippines 2023 competition will be the first time the pageant is run under ALV Pageant Circle. The franchise was previously under Binibining Pilipinas Charities (BBPCI) until BBPCI withdrew it in November 2022.
Since Miss Grand International started in 2013, no Filipina beauty queen has taken home the golden crown. The Philippines’ highest placing in the pageant is 1st runner-up through Nicole Cordoves (2016) and Samantha Bernardo (2021). – Rappler.com
