IN PHOTOS: Highlights of the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night

The 60th anniversary celebration was also made memorable with the grand reunion of over 100 past Binibining Pilipinas queens

MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) proclaimed its 2024 queens on Sunday, July 7, at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City with a star-studded affair to mark its diamond year.

In celebration of BPCI’s 60th anniversary, the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night saw the gathering of more than 100 of its past winners. Even before the finals ceremony began, pageant fans were already sent into a frenzy when queens spanning over BPCI’s six-decade run started arriving and walking the event’s red carpet.

The opening segment alone was already a moment of its own as Binibining Pilipinas queens over the years shared the same stage while OPM icons Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, and P-pop powerhouse SB19 sang the pageant’s iconic theme song. Even those who weren’t able to attend the ceremony in person were also honored as the queens’ photos were flashed on the screen.

(All photos by Rob Reyes for Rappler)

Loud cheers welcomed the Filipina beauty queens who brought home the crowns for several international tilts. Miss International winners Melanie Marquez, Bea Rose Santiago, Kylie Verzosa, Miss Supranational winner Mutya Datul, and Miss Intercontinental winner Cinderella Faye Obeñita were called onstage. For the first time in pageant history, Miss Universe winners Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach, and Catriona Gray were in one frame.

More than the reunion being a show of force, it also served as a testament to Binibining Pilipinas’ undeniable legacy in the Philippine pageantry.

The iconic gathering was then followed by the parade of the 2024 candidates. Wearing silver dresses with high slits, the 40 candidates introduced themselves after a supercharged dance number with Rihanna’s “Diamonds” and Shirley Bassey’s “Diamonds are Forever.”

The hosts – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, Miss Universe Philippines 2014 Mary Jean Lastismosa, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa and Miss World 1993 2nd runner-up Ruffa Gutierrez – made their grand entrance. This is the fourth consecutive year for Gray and Cordoves to host the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night while the first for Verzosa and Gutierrez.

An all-female judging panel was unveiled: BPCI’s chairman of board of judges Cochitina Sevilla-Bernardo, entrepreneur Rhea Tan, Alas Pilipinas volleyball player, Fifi Sharma, Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss International 2013 Bea Rose Santiago, and Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio.

Compared to its previous editions where they went straight to announcing the semifinalists, this year’s edition saw all candidates participating in the swimsuit and evening gown competition.

The 40 candidates showed off their physiques wearing pink swimwears as SB19 returned onstage with a performance of their song “Moonlight.”

The ladies then channeled elegance and grace as they modeled stunning dresses by local designers in the evening gown segment. Singers TJ Monterde and Maki serenaded the candidates with their hits “Palagi” and “Dilaw,” respectively.

Rob Reyes/Rappler

For both the swimsuit and evening gown segments, the organizers also prepared a compilation of past Binibining Pilipinas queens who took home these special awards in their respective international pageants.

After the highly-anticipated swimsuit and evening gown segments, the hosts announced the special awardees: Rizal’s Ma. Flordeliz Mabao was named Face of Binibini while Manila’s Roselyn Evardo was Binibining Friendship. Abra’s Myrna Esguerra took home both the Best in Swimsuit and Best in Evening Gown awards.

Instead of only one winner, the hosts announced that there were five winners for the national costume competition: Abra’s Myrna Esguerra, Cavite’s Zianah Famy, Oriental Mindoro’s Myrea Caccam, Quezon Province’s Joyce Garduque, and Kalayaan, Laguna’s Monica Acuno.

From 40, the Top 15 were called. The semifinalists then went straight to the much-awaited Question and Answer portion.

As deliberations on the winner were underway, the organizers also paid tribute to the departed Binibining Pilipinas queens. Among those who were honored were Binibining Pilipinas 1964 Myrna Panlilio, Binibining Pilipinas International 1993 Sheela Mae Santarin, and Miss Universe 1980 3rd runner-up Chat Silayan.

The hosts also had a chat with reigning Miss International Andrea Rubio from Valenzuela.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 queens also did their final walks. First to take the stage was Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini who finished as 2nd runner-up in her international stint.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez also had her final walk. She is set to represent the Philippines in the Miss International 2024 pageant happening in Japan in November. She will be competing in the hopes of winning the country’s seventh Miss International crown.

At the end of the night, it was Abra’s Myrna Esguerra and Pampanga’s Jasmin Bungay who were named Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024, respectively. Esguerra will be representing the country in the Miss International 2025 pageant while Bungay will compete in Miss Globe 2024.

Meanwhile, Zambales’ Christal dela Cruz and Trisha Martinez of Pila, Laguna were declared 1st and 2nd runners-up, respectively.

– Rappler.com