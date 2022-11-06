LOOK: Jenny Ramp’s national costume for Miss Earth 2022

'I hope this detailed costume from head-to-toe is able to bring our nation joy,' says Jenny

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Earth Philippines 2022 Jenny Ramp wowed pageant fans on Saturday, November 5, with her national costume that drew inspiration from a kneeling carabao.

The 19-year-old beauty queen from Tarlac is seen wearing a colorful ensemble made of local woven handicrafts, and topped by a huge carabao head piece.

“[The carabao] has a special place in Filipino culture, symbolizing hard work and perseverance, traits that are dear to people of Filipino heritage. It is for this reason that the carabao is a symbolic animal to Filipinos,” Jenny said in an Instagram post.

In a separate Instagram video, Jenny highlighted the details of her ensemble and even showed how she transforms into a kneeling carabao.

She wrote that her grandfather often told her stories about riding the carabao after farming at their town in Santa Ignacia, Tarlac: “This is dedicated to our Filipino agriculture, our national animal, and our farmers.”

“The carabaos are hard-working and so are the Filipino people. This national costume is colorful and so is the Filipino culture,” Jenny added. “I hope this detailed costume from head-to-toe is able to bring our nation joy.”

The national costume reveal comes after the unveiling of their fauna outfits, wherein Jenny paid tribute to the kulasisi, or the Philippine hanging parrot.

The winner of the national costume competition will be announced on the Miss Earth 2022 pageant night happening on November 29 at Okada, Parañaque City, Philippines. Belize’s Destiny Wagner is set to crown her successor.

Jenny is vying for the country’s fifth Miss Earth title. – Rappler.com