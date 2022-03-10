LOOK: Kathleen Paton in pre-pageant activities for Miss Eco International 2022

KATHLEEN PATON. The Miss Eco Philippines is currently competing in Egypt.

Kathleen is vying to be the second Filipina to win the Miss Eco International crown

MANILA, Philippines – In preparation for the grand coronation night on March 14 in Egypt (early morning March 15 in Manila), pre-show activities for the Miss Eco International candidates are in full swing.

Miss Eco Philippines 2022 Kathleen Paton left Manila for Egypt on Sunday, March 6, and has been sharing her pageant journey since then.

On Wednesday, March 9, Kathleen shared that it’s their “sashing day and day 1” in the Miss Eco International competition. “It feels so surreal to wear this sash across my heart. It’s both a dream and a major responsibility,” she wrote.

While it remains a competition, she said that meeting her fellow candidates is still the “best part” of the pageant. “Meeting such beautiful and empowered women and with kind hearts – all advocating for tourism and environmental awareness which we should all [do],” she continued.

Kathleen also wrote that all activities are kept as a surprise from the candidates, so she’s always excited and having fun. Aside from the coronation night, it remains unclear when other pre-pageant activities, like the national costume competition, will happen.

During the sashing ceremony, she also spoke in front of her fellow candidates about their shared advocacy of environmental awareness. “We have a voice, each one of us, and you’re helping our planet and my country be better,” she said.

In separate posts, Kathleen also shared photos of her with other candidates.

Fellow beauty queens like Tracy Maureen Perez, Hannah Arnold, Emmanuelle Vera, Maureen Montagne, and Kelley Day have sent their support for Kathleen in the comments section.

During the send-off conference hosted by the Miss World Philippines organization, Kathleen shared that she was “blessed and honored” to be representing the country.

The 24-year-old is vying for the country’s second Miss Eco International title, following Cynthia Thomalla’s win in 2018. South Africa’s Gizzelle Uys is the reigning Miss Eco International. – Rappler.com