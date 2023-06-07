IN PHOTOS: The Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidates 

A second screening for interested applicants will take place on June 7

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Grand Philippines introduced on Tuesday, June 6, the candidates set to compete in its 2023 pageant.

Wearing white ensembles, each candidate posed before a glamorous backdrop, as seen in the official photos posted on the pageant’s social media pages.

“These young women exude confidence, grace, and beauty in every shot, and we are thrilled to have them as part of this year’s competition,” the organization said.

Only 11 candidates made it to the pageant’s first batch of screening. A second screening for interested applicants will take place on June 7.

Among the familiar faces in the first batch of delegates were Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Nicole Budol, Miss Environment International 2022 1st runner-up Michelle Arceo, and Miss Elite Philippines 2022 Shanon Tampon.

Here are the photos of the 2022 candidates:

The coronation night is set for July 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, with Miss Grand Philippines 2022 Roberta Tamondong crowning her successor.

The Miss Grand Philippines organization had earlier teased that two crowns would be up for grabs for its 2023 pageant, but additional details about this have yet to be announced.

The Miss Grand Philippines 2023 competition will be the first time the pageant is run under ALV Pageant Circle. The franchise was previously under Binibining Pilipinas Charities (BBPCI) until BBPCI withdrew in November 2022.

Since Miss Grand International started in 2013, no Filipina beauty queen has taken home the golden crown. The Philippines’ highest placing in the pageant is 1st runner-up from Nicole Cordoves (2016) and Samantha Bernardo (2021). – Rappler.com