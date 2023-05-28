IN PHOTOS: Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg in Manila for Binibining Pilipinas 2023 

Jasmin is a special guest at the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 grand coronation night

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night, reigning Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg participated in a series of pre-pageant activities during her stay in Manila.

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. shared on Thursday, May 25, photos of Selberg’s arrival in the Philippines.

She was seen reunited with Miss International 2022 batchmate, Binibining Pilipinas 2021 Hannah Arnold. Arnold finished as part of the Top 15 in the 2022 pageant, wherein the beauty queen from Germany emerged as the winner.

Selberg also posed with Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Nicole Borromeo. “The present and hopefully the future Miss International in one frame! Aren’t they lovely,” the caption read.

Borromeo will be representing the Philippines in the October 2023 pageant happening in Japan, wherein she will compete in the hopes of winning the country’s seventh Miss International crown.

Also present at Selberg’s welcoming ceremony were other Binibining Pilipinas 2022 queens: Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Basiano and Binibining Pilipinas Globe Chelsea Fernandez.

Selberg also held a press conference with the Filipino media and visited the national costume photo exhibit at Gateway Mall, Araneta City.

Selberg, together with Borromeo, also visited patients of Operation Smile Philippines.

She also met the candidates of the 2023 pageant during one of the show’s rehearsals. BPCI had earlier said that Selberg would be crowning this year’s Binibining Pilipinas International queen.

40 candidates are battling it out to represent the Philippines in the following pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, and Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa will be hosting coronation night. – Rappler.com