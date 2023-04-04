IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe PH 2023 Top 40’s photoshoot challenge

Voting period for the photoshoot challenge will run from April 3 to 9

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next Miss Universe Philippines has officially begun!

On Monday, April 3, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) released the official snaps of the Top 40 candidates for their photoshoot challenge.

The photoshoot challenge is the first challenge for the 2023 pageant, and fans can vote for their favorite beauty queen through the MUPH app starting April 3 to April 9.

After the photoshoot challenge, the Top 40 candidates will also participate in the swimsuit and runway challenge. Delegates with the highest votes in each challenge can secure a semifinals spot in the pageant.

Aside from the individual portraits of the delegates, MUPH, in partnership with Empire Philippines also released a two-and-a-half minute fashion film for the photoshoot challenge.

Here are the 2023 delegates in their official photoshoot challenge photos:

Christine Opiaza, Zambales

Afia Adorable Yeboah, Tiaong, Quezon

Nikki Silva Breedveld, Taguig

Hyra Desiree Betito, Surigao Del Norte

Kimberly Escartin, Southern Leyte

Rein Hillary Carrascal, Sorsogon

Lesly Sim, Quezon Province

Eileen Gonzales, Quezon City

Kali Navea-Huff, Pasig

Clare Dacanay, Parañaque

Angelique Manto, Pampanga

Louise Gallardo, Palawan

Laicka Bonquin Implamado, Occidental Mindoro

Layla Yousif Adriatico, Northern Samar

Vanessa Yuson-Matzeit

Christine Salcedo, Marinduque

Iman Franchesca Cristal, Mandaluyong

Michelle Marquez Dee

Clare Sanchez Inso, Lapu-Lapu

Kimberlyn Acob, Isabela

Chloei Darl Gabales, Iloilo City

Vanessa Tse Wing

Airissh Ramos, Eastern Samar

Kylza Ferrando Castro, Davao Oriental

Emmanuelle Vera, Cebu Province

Dianne Padilla, Cebu City

Samantha Panlilio, Cavite

Shayne Glenmae Maquiran, Capiz

Princess Anne Marcos, Bulacan

Pauline Amelinckz, Bohol

Joemay Leo, Benguet

Karen Joyce Olfato, Batangas

Krisnah Marie Gravidez, Baguio

Alexandria Bollier, Bacoor City

Jan Marie Boron, Bacolod

Kristeen Mae Boccang, Apayao

Avery Sucgang, Aklan, Kalibo

Jannarie Zarzoso, Augusan Del Norte, Cabadbaran City

These 40 candidates will battle it out to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi.

The coronation night is set for May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. South Korean singer, INFINITE member Nam Woo-hyun is confirmed to perform during the finals night. Aside from Woohyun, MUPH has yet to announce the hosts, judges, and other performers for the finals night.

The 2023 pageant will also be the first time for mothers to be part of the competition as the 72nd edition of the pageant has allowed aspiring beauty queens of any civil status – married and with children – to join.

The organization also earlier teased that three crowns will be up for grabs for the 2023 pageant, but they have yet to reveal additional details. – Rappler.com