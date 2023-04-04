IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe PH 2023 Top 40’s photoshoot challenge

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next Miss Universe Philippines has officially begun!
On Monday, April 3, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) released the official snaps of the Top 40 candidates for their photoshoot challenge.
The photoshoot challenge is the first challenge for the 2023 pageant, and fans can vote for their favorite beauty queen through the MUPH app starting April 3 to April 9.
After the photoshoot challenge, the Top 40 candidates will also participate in the swimsuit and runway challenge. Delegates with the highest votes in each challenge can secure a semifinals spot in the pageant.
Aside from the individual portraits of the delegates, MUPH, in partnership with Empire Philippines also released a two-and-a-half minute fashion film for the photoshoot challenge.
Here are the 2023 delegates in their official photoshoot challenge photos:
Christine Opiaza, Zambales
Afia Adorable Yeboah, Tiaong, Quezon
Nikki Silva Breedveld, Taguig
Hyra Desiree Betito, Surigao Del Norte
Kimberly Escartin, Southern Leyte
Rein Hillary Carrascal, Sorsogon
Lesly Sim, Quezon Province
Eileen Gonzales, Quezon City
Kali Navea-Huff, Pasig
Clare Dacanay, Parañaque
Angelique Manto, Pampanga
Louise Gallardo, Palawan
Laicka Bonquin Implamado, Occidental Mindoro
Layla Yousif Adriatico, Northern Samar
Vanessa Yuson-Matzeit
Christine Salcedo, Marinduque
Iman Franchesca Cristal, Mandaluyong
Michelle Marquez Dee
Clare Sanchez Inso, Lapu-Lapu
Kimberlyn Acob, Isabela
Chloei Darl Gabales, Iloilo City
Vanessa Tse Wing
Airissh Ramos, Eastern Samar
Kylza Ferrando Castro, Davao Oriental
Emmanuelle Vera, Cebu Province
Dianne Padilla, Cebu City
Samantha Panlilio, Cavite
Shayne Glenmae Maquiran, Capiz
Princess Anne Marcos, Bulacan
Pauline Amelinckz, Bohol
Joemay Leo, Benguet
Karen Joyce Olfato, Batangas
Krisnah Marie Gravidez, Baguio
Alexandria Bollier, Bacoor City
Jan Marie Boron, Bacolod
Kristeen Mae Boccang, Apayao
Avery Sucgang, Aklan, Kalibo
Jannarie Zarzoso, Augusan Del Norte, Cabadbaran City
These 40 candidates will battle it out to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi.
The coronation night is set for May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. South Korean singer, INFINITE member Nam Woo-hyun is confirmed to perform during the finals night. Aside from Woohyun, MUPH has yet to announce the hosts, judges, and other performers for the finals night.
The 2023 pageant will also be the first time for mothers to be part of the competition as the 72nd edition of the pageant has allowed aspiring beauty queens of any civil status – married and with children – to join.
The organization also earlier teased that three crowns will be up for grabs for the 2023 pageant, but they have yet to reveal additional details. – Rappler.com
