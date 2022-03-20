IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe PH 2022 delegates sizzle in swimsuit challenge

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 delegates served the hottest looks for their swimsuit challenge entries, flaunting their curves and beach-ready bodies while posing in their respective hometowns.
The official swimsuit photos were posted by the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization on Friday, March 18. Pageant fans and supporters can vote for their bets through the MUPH app until noon of Sunday, March 20.
Three winners will be chosen according to the number of fan votes and the judges’ ratings.
The swimsuit challenge was the third challenge that the Top 50 delegates had to go through. Mandaue City’s Isabel Luche topped the headshot challenge while Bohol’s Pauline Amelincx won the introduction challenge.
Here are the 2022 delegates in their official swimsuit photos:
Aklan
Albay
Arayat, Pampanga
Baguio
Bataan
Batanes
Batangas Province
Bohol
Bukidnon
Bulacan Province
Cavite
Cebu City
Cebu Province
Davao del Norte
Davao del Sur
Guiginto, Bulacan
Ilocos Norte
Ilocos Sur
Iloilo City
Iloilo Province
Isabela
La Union
Laguna
Lapu-Lapu City
Las Piñas
Lemery, Batangas
Lucena City
Macabebe, Pampanga
Makati
Malolos, Bulacan
Mandaue City
Mariveles, Bataan
Misamis Oriental
Negros Occidental
Negros Oriental
Northern Samar
Nueva Vizcaya
Palawan
Pangasinan
Pasay
Quezon Province
Rizal
Roxas City
San Juan
San Pablo, Laguna
Sorsogon
Sultan Kudarat
Taguig
Victorias City, Negros Occidental
MUPH previously announced that they were “narrowing the field to get [them] closer to our Final 30 delegates.” They have yet to reveal when they’ll announce the Top 30 candidates.
The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night is scheduled on April 30. Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who ended her Miss Universe journey in the Top 5, is set to crown her successor. – Rappler.com