IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe PH 2022 delegates sizzle in swimsuit challenge

Who are your favorites for this challenge?

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 delegates served the hottest looks for their swimsuit challenge entries, flaunting their curves and beach-ready bodies while posing in their respective hometowns.

The official swimsuit photos were posted by the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization on Friday, March 18. Pageant fans and supporters can vote for their bets through the MUPH app until noon of Sunday, March 20.

Three winners will be chosen according to the number of fan votes and the judges’ ratings.

The swimsuit challenge was the third challenge that the Top 50 delegates had to go through. Mandaue City’s Isabel Luche topped the headshot challenge while Bohol’s Pauline Amelincx won the introduction challenge.

Here are the 2022 delegates in their official swimsuit photos:

MUPH previously announced that they were “narrowing the field to get [them] closer to our Final 30 delegates.” They have yet to reveal when they’ll announce the Top 30 candidates.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night is scheduled on April 30. Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who ended her Miss Universe journey in the Top 5, is set to crown her successor. – Rappler.com