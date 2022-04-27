IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe PH 2022 candidates at prelim evening gown competition

Which evening gown did you like best?

MANILA, Philippines – The Top 32 candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 showcased evening gowns from different Filipino designers at the preliminary competition on Wednesday, April 27, at The Cove Manila.

Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez hosted the preliminaries with actor Marco Gumabao. Also present was Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who was part of the selection committee of this year’s preliminary competition.

Here are the Top 32 candidates:

Aklan

Albay

Baguio

Batanes

Benguet

Bohol

Bulacan

Cebu City

Cebu Province

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Ilocos Sur

Iloilo City

Iloilo Province

Laguna

Lapu-Lapu

Las Piñas

Lucena

Makati

Mandaue

Misamis Oriental

Negros Oriental

Nueva Vizcaya

Palawan

Pampanga

Pangasinan

Pasay

Quezon Province

Roxas City

San Juan

Taguig

Victorias City

The winner of this year’s pageant will be crowned by Gomez, who finished as part of the Top 5 in the 70th edition of Miss Universe. Former winners Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Demi-Leigh Tebow are set to host the coronation night happening on April 30. – Rappler.com