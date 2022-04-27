IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe PH 2022 candidates at prelim evening gown competition

Pageants
Rob Reyes/Rappler

Which evening gown did you like best?

MANILA, Philippines – The Top 32 candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 showcased evening gowns from different Filipino designers at the preliminary competition on Wednesday, April 27, at The Cove Manila. 

Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez hosted the preliminaries with actor Marco Gumabao. Also present was Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who was part of the selection committee of this year’s preliminary competition. 

Here are the Top 32 candidates:

Aklan
Albay
Baguio
Batanes
Benguet
Bohol
Bulacan
Cebu City
Cebu Province
Davao del Norte
Davao del Sur
Ilocos Sur
Iloilo City
Iloilo Province
Laguna
Lapu-Lapu
Las Piñas
Lucena
Makati
Mandaue
Misamis Oriental
Negros Oriental
Nueva Vizcaya
Palawan
Pampanga
Pangasinan
Pasay
Quezon Province
Roxas City
San Juan
Taguig
Victorias City

The winner of this year’s pageant will be crowned by Gomez, who finished as part of the Top 5 in the 70th edition of Miss Universe. Former winners Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Demi-Leigh Tebow are set to host the coronation night happening on April 30. – Rappler.com 

