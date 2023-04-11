IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe PH 2023 delegates stun in swimsuit challenge

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 delegates served the hottest looks while flaunting their curves and beach-ready bodies for their swimsuit challenge entries.
The official swimsuit photos were posted by the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization on Monday, April 10.
Pageant fans and supporters can vote for their bets through the MUPH app until April 16. Delegates with the highest votes in each challenge can secure a semifinals spot in the pageant.
The swimsuit challenge is the second of the three challenges that the candidates have to participate in, including the photoshoot challenge and runway challenge.
Here are the 2023 delegates in their official swimsuit challenge photos:
Jannarie Zarzoso, Agusan Del Norte
Avery Sucgang, Aklan, Kalibo
Kristeen Mae Boccang, Apayao
Jan Marie Bordon, Bacolod
Alexandira Bolier, Bacoor City
Krisnah Marie Gravidez, Baguio
Karen Joyce Olfato, Batangas
Joemay Leo, Benguet
Pauline Amelinckz, Bohol
Princess Anne Marcos, Bulacan
Shayne Glenmae Maquiran, Capiz
Samantha Panlilio, Cavite
Dianne Padillo, Cebu City
Emmanuelle Vera, Cebu Province
Klyza Ferrando Castro, Davao Oriental
Airissh Ramos, Eastern Samar
Vanessa Tse Wing, Guimaras
Chloei Darl Gabales, Iloilo City
Kimberly Acob, Isabela
Clare Sanchez Inso, Lapu-Lapu
Michelle Marquez Dee, Makati
Iman Franchesca Cristal, Mandaluyong
Christine Salcedo, Marinduque
Vanessa Yuson-Matzeit, Negros Oriental
Layla Yousif Adriatico, Northern Samar
Laicka Bonquin Implamado, Occidental Mindoro
Louise Gallardo, Palawan
Angelique Manto, Pampanga
Clare Dacanay, Parañaque
Kali Navea-Huff, Pasig
Eileen Gonzales, Quezon City
Lesly Sim, Quezon Province
Rein Hillary Carrascal, Sorsogon
Kimberly Escartin, Southern Leyte
Hyra Desiree Betito, Surigao Del Norte
Nikki Silva Breedveld, Taguig
Afia Adorable Yeboah, Tiaong, Quezon
Christine Opiaza, Zambales
These candidates will battle it out to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi.
The coronation night is set for May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. South Korean singer, INFINITE member Nam Woo-hyun is confirmed to perform during the finals night. Aside from Woohyun, MUPH has yet to announce the hosts, judges, and other performers for the finals night.
The 2023 pageant will also be the first time for mothers to be part of the competition as the 72nd edition of the pageant has allowed aspiring beauty queens of any civil status – married and with children – to join.
The organization also earlier teased that three crowns will be up for grabs for the 2023 pageant, but they have yet to reveal additional details. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.