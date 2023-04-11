IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe PH 2023 delegates stun in swimsuit challenge

Voting for the swimsuit challenge will run from April 10 to 16

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 delegates served the hottest looks while flaunting their curves and beach-ready bodies for their swimsuit challenge entries.

The official swimsuit photos were posted by the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization on Monday, April 10.

Pageant fans and supporters can vote for their bets through the MUPH app until April 16. Delegates with the highest votes in each challenge can secure a semifinals spot in the pageant.

The swimsuit challenge is the second of the three challenges that the candidates have to participate in, including the photoshoot challenge and runway challenge.

Here are the 2023 delegates in their official swimsuit challenge photos:

Jannarie Zarzoso, Agusan Del Norte

Avery Sucgang, Aklan, Kalibo

Kristeen Mae Boccang, Apayao

Jan Marie Bordon, Bacolod

Alexandira Bolier, Bacoor City

Krisnah Marie Gravidez, Baguio

Karen Joyce Olfato, Batangas

Joemay Leo, Benguet

Pauline Amelinckz, Bohol

Princess Anne Marcos, Bulacan

Shayne Glenmae Maquiran, Capiz

Samantha Panlilio, Cavite

Dianne Padillo, Cebu City

Emmanuelle Vera, Cebu Province

Klyza Ferrando Castro, Davao Oriental

Airissh Ramos, Eastern Samar

Vanessa Tse Wing, Guimaras

Chloei Darl Gabales, Iloilo City

Kimberly Acob, Isabela

Clare Sanchez Inso, Lapu-Lapu

Michelle Marquez Dee, Makati

Iman Franchesca Cristal, Mandaluyong

Christine Salcedo, Marinduque

Vanessa Yuson-Matzeit, Negros Oriental

Layla Yousif Adriatico, Northern Samar

Laicka Bonquin Implamado, Occidental Mindoro

Louise Gallardo, Palawan

Angelique Manto, Pampanga

Clare Dacanay, Parañaque

Kali Navea-Huff, Pasig

Eileen Gonzales, Quezon City

Lesly Sim, Quezon Province

Rein Hillary Carrascal, Sorsogon

Kimberly Escartin, Southern Leyte

Hyra Desiree Betito, Surigao Del Norte

Nikki Silva Breedveld, Taguig

Afia Adorable Yeboah, Tiaong, Quezon

Christine Opiaza, Zambales

These candidates will battle it out to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi.

The coronation night is set for May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. South Korean singer, INFINITE member Nam Woo-hyun is confirmed to perform during the finals night. Aside from Woohyun, MUPH has yet to announce the hosts, judges, and other performers for the finals night.

The 2023 pageant will also be the first time for mothers to be part of the competition as the 72nd edition of the pageant has allowed aspiring beauty queens of any civil status – married and with children – to join.

The organization also earlier teased that three crowns will be up for grabs for the 2023 pageant, but they have yet to reveal additional details. – Rappler.com