IN PHOTOS: The Miss Universe PH 2023 delegates at the swimsuit prelims

MANILA, Philippines – The candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 flaunted their physiques during the preliminary swimsuit competition on Wednesday, May 10, at Okada, Manila.
The delegates wore floral-patterned swimsuits with red cover-ups. Their photos were posted by the Miss Universe Philippines organization on Thursday, May 11.
Here are the Top 38 beauty queens during the swimsuit preliminary competition:
Jannarie Zarzoso, Agusan Del Norte
Avery Sucgang, Aklan, Kalibo
Kristeen Mae Boccang, Apayao
Jan Marie Bordon, Bacolod
Alexandira Bolier, Bacoor City
Krisnah Maria Gravidez, Baguio
Karen Joyce Olfato, Batangas
Joemay Leo, Benguet
Pauline Amelinckz, Bohol
Princess Anne Marcos, Bulacan
Shayne Glenmae Maquiran, Capiz
Samantha Panlilio, Cavite
Dianne Padillo, Cebu City
Emmanuelle Vera, Cebu Province
Klyza Ferrando Castro, Davao Oriental
Airishh Ramos, Eastern Samar
Vanessa Tse Wing, Guimaras
Chloei Darl Gabales, Iloilo City
Kimberly Acob, Isabela
Clare Sanchez Inso, Lapu-Lapu
Michelle Marquez Dee, Makati
Iman Franchesca Cristal, Mandaluyong
Christine Salcedo, Marinduque
Vanessa Yuson-Matzeit, Negros Oriental
Layla Yousif Adriatico, Northern Samar
Laila Bonquin Implamado, Occidental Mindoro
Louise Gallardo, Palawan
Angelique Manto, Pampanga
Clare Dacanay, Parañaque
Kali Navea-Huff, Pasig
Eileen Gonzales, Quezon City
Lesly Sim, Quezon Province
Rein Hillary Carrascal, Sorsogon
Kimberly Escartin, Southern Leyte
Hyra Desiree Betito, Surigao del Norte
Nikki Silva Breedveld, Taguig
Afia Adorable Yeboah, Tiaong, Quezon
Christine Opiaza, Zambales
Aside from the swimsuit segment, the candidates also participated in the preliminary interviews and evening gown competition.
The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night will be held on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena, with Celeste Cortesi crowning her successor.
Thai businesswoman Anne Jakrajutatip and Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel will also be present during the finals night.
The 2023 competition is the first edition of the Miss Universe pageant to allow mothers and wives to be part of the competition. – Rappler.com
