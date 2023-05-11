IN PHOTOS: The Miss Universe PH 2023 delegates at the swimsuit prelims

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night is set for May 13

MANILA, Philippines – The candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 flaunted their physiques during the preliminary swimsuit competition on Wednesday, May 10, at Okada, Manila.

The delegates wore floral-patterned swimsuits with red cover-ups. Their photos were posted by the Miss Universe Philippines organization on Thursday, May 11.

Here are the Top 38 beauty queens during the swimsuit preliminary competition:

Jannarie Zarzoso, Agusan Del Norte

Avery Sucgang, Aklan, Kalibo

Kristeen Mae Boccang, Apayao

Jan Marie Bordon, Bacolod

Alexandira Bolier, Bacoor City

Krisnah Maria Gravidez, Baguio

Karen Joyce Olfato, Batangas

Joemay Leo, Benguet

Pauline Amelinckz, Bohol

Princess Anne Marcos, Bulacan

Shayne Glenmae Maquiran, Capiz

Samantha Panlilio, Cavite

Dianne Padillo, Cebu City

Emmanuelle Vera, Cebu Province

Klyza Ferrando Castro, Davao Oriental

Airishh Ramos, Eastern Samar

Vanessa Tse Wing, Guimaras

Chloei Darl Gabales, Iloilo City

Kimberly Acob, Isabela

Clare Sanchez Inso, Lapu-Lapu

Michelle Marquez Dee, Makati

Iman Franchesca Cristal, Mandaluyong

Christine Salcedo, Marinduque

Vanessa Yuson-Matzeit, Negros Oriental

Layla Yousif Adriatico, Northern Samar

Laila Bonquin Implamado, Occidental Mindoro

Louise Gallardo, Palawan

Angelique Manto, Pampanga

Clare Dacanay, Parañaque

Kali Navea-Huff, Pasig

Eileen Gonzales, Quezon City

Lesly Sim, Quezon Province

Rein Hillary Carrascal, Sorsogon

Kimberly Escartin, Southern Leyte

Hyra Desiree Betito, Surigao del Norte

Nikki Silva Breedveld, Taguig

Afia Adorable Yeboah, Tiaong, Quezon

Christine Opiaza, Zambales

Aside from the swimsuit segment, the candidates also participated in the preliminary interviews and evening gown competition.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night will be held on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena, with Celeste Cortesi crowning her successor.

Thai businesswoman Anne Jakrajutatip and Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel will also be present during the finals night.

The 2023 competition is the first edition of the Miss Universe pageant to allow mothers and wives to be part of the competition. – Rappler.com