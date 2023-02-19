IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Top 40

Which candidate are you rooting for?

MANILA, Philippines – The search for our next Miss Universe Philippines officially begins!

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization revealed on Sunday, February 18, the 40 official candidates who passed the screening for their 2023 pageant.

Familiar names among this year’s hopefuls are pageant veterans Michelle Dee, Pauline Amelinckx, Samantha Panlilio, Klyza Castro, and Emmanuelle Vera (who is competing as Emmanuelle Fabienne Camcam).

The 2023 pageant will also be the first time for mothers to be part of the competition as the 72nd edition of the pageant has allowed aspiring beauty queens of any civil status – married and with children – to join.

The 40 candidates will battle it out to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi.

The organization also earlier teased that three crowns will be up for grabs for the 2023 pageant, but they have yet to reveal additional details about.

The pageant also has yet to announce its schedule of activities.

Here’s the top 40 finalists:

Pauline Amelinckz

Krisnah Marie Gravidez

Jannarie Zarzoso

Joemay-an Leo

Jan Mari Bordon

Princess Anne Marcos

Rein Hillary Carrascal

Karen Joyce Olfato

Clariele Dacanay

Samantha Alexandra Panlilio

Breanna Marie Evans

Christine Joyce Salcedo

Louise Joy Gallardo

Kimberly Jane Acob

Vanessa Tse Wing

Lacka Implamado

Hyra Desiree Betito

Mary Angelique Manto

Nikki Justine Breedveld

Vanessa Matzeit

Klyza Castro

Christine juliane Opiaza

Michelle Dee

Airissh Ramos

Evangeline Fuentes

Lesly Joy Sim

Mary Eileen Gonzales

Layla Adriatico

Christiana Afia Yeaboah

Clare Inso

Alexandra Bollier

Shayne Glenmae Maquiran

Emmanuelle Fabienne Camcam

Kali Navea-Huff

Iman Franchesca Cristal

Dianne Padillo

Kimberly Escartin

Diane Mae Refugio

Chloei Darl Gabales

Avery Mariane Suggang

– Rappler.com