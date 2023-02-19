IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Top 40

MANILA, Philippines – The search for our next Miss Universe Philippines officially begins!
The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization revealed on Sunday, February 18, the 40 official candidates who passed the screening for their 2023 pageant.
Familiar names among this year’s hopefuls are pageant veterans Michelle Dee, Pauline Amelinckx, Samantha Panlilio, Klyza Castro, and Emmanuelle Vera (who is competing as Emmanuelle Fabienne Camcam).
The 2023 pageant will also be the first time for mothers to be part of the competition as the 72nd edition of the pageant has allowed aspiring beauty queens of any civil status – married and with children – to join.
The 40 candidates will battle it out to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi.
The organization also earlier teased that three crowns will be up for grabs for the 2023 pageant, but they have yet to reveal additional details about.
The pageant also has yet to announce its schedule of activities.
Here’s the top 40 finalists:
Pauline Amelinckz
Krisnah Marie Gravidez
Jannarie Zarzoso
Joemay-an Leo
Jan Mari Bordon
Princess Anne Marcos
Rein Hillary Carrascal
Karen Joyce Olfato
Clariele Dacanay
Samantha Alexandra Panlilio
Breanna Marie Evans
Christine Joyce Salcedo
Louise Joy Gallardo
Kimberly Jane Acob
Vanessa Tse Wing
Lacka Implamado
Hyra Desiree Betito
Mary Angelique Manto
Nikki Justine Breedveld
Vanessa Matzeit
Klyza Castro
Christine juliane Opiaza
Michelle Dee
Airissh Ramos
Evangeline Fuentes
Lesly Joy Sim
Mary Eileen Gonzales
Layla Adriatico
Christiana Afia Yeaboah
Clare Inso
Alexandra Bollier
Shayne Glenmae Maquiran
Emmanuelle Fabienne Camcam
Kali Navea-Huff
Iman Franchesca Cristal
Dianne Padillo
Kimberly Escartin
Diane Mae Refugio
Chloei Darl Gabales
Avery Mariane Suggang
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.