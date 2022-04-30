Pageants
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
9 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
Miss Universe Philippines

IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 evening gown segment

Rappler.com
IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 evening gown segment

BEST IN EVENING GOWN. Michelle Dee is named the winner of the evening gown segment at the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night.

Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment

Which evening gown is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – The top 16 candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 channeled elegance and grace as they modeled evening wear on the pageant’s coronation night on Saturday, April 30.

The candidates walked onstage in gowns by various local designers. At the end of the event, one candidate will be crowned Miss Universe Philippines, following last year’s winner, Beatrice Luigi Gomez.

Michelle Marquez Dee, wearing a Francis Libiran gown, was named Best in Evening Gown.

See the candidates in their evening gowns here:

Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment
Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment
Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment
Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment
Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment
Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment
Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment
Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment
Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment
Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment
Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment
Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment
Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment
Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment
Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment
Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment

Rappler.com

Miss Universe Philippines