IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 evening gown segment

BEST IN EVENING GOWN. Michelle Dee is named the winner of the evening gown segment at the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night.

Which evening gown is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – The top 16 candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 channeled elegance and grace as they modeled evening wear on the pageant’s coronation night on Saturday, April 30.

The candidates walked onstage in gowns by various local designers. At the end of the event, one candidate will be crowned Miss Universe Philippines, following last year’s winner, Beatrice Luigi Gomez.

Michelle Marquez Dee, wearing a Francis Libiran gown, was named Best in Evening Gown.

See the candidates in their evening gowns here:

– Rappler.com