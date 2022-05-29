IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2022 candidates in national costume

Who do you think will win the Best in National Costume award?

MANILA, Philippines – The candidates of Miss World Philippines 2022 showcased the beauty of Filipino culture as they participated in the pageant’s national costume presentation.

This year’s pageant worked with the Santacruzan theme, the religious-historical parade held every month of May, with the 36 beauty queens wearing ensembles that were inspired by different Santacruzan queens.

Prior to the national costume competition, the candidates had also undergone the Beach Beauty challenge, Sports challenge, Head to Head challenge, and the talent competition.

Here are the candidates in their respective national costumes:

#1 Simon Nadine Bornilla, Marinduque

#2 Ericka Vinculado, Roxas City, Capiz

#3 Angel Jed Lattore, Lambunao, Iloilo

#4 Maica Cabling Martinez, Nueva Ecija

#5 Shaina Rose Ico, Batangas Province

#6 Samantha Gabronino, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan

#7 Erika Krisentesen, Carmona, Cavite

#8 Tsina Jade Chu, Iloilo Province

#9 Kayla Arriadne Tiongson, Lipa City, Batangas

#10 Kristal Marie Gante, Davao del Norte

#11 Maria Nina Soriano, Pangasinan

#12 Anje Mae Manipol, Quezon Province

#13 Maria Gigante, Cebu

#14 Patricia Dizon, Angeles City

#15 Ivanna Pacis, Makati City

#16 Carla Manuel, Manila

#17 Ingrid Santamaria, Parañaque City

#18 Justine Felizarta, Marikina City

#19 Kim Tiquestiques, Balagtas, Bulacan

#20 Ashley Subijano Montenegro, Makati City

#21 Paula Ortega, Albay

#22 Cassandra Bermeo Chan, San Juan City

#23 Charyzah Esparraggo, Taguig

#24 Alison Black, Las Piñas City

#25 Gwendolyne Fourniol, Negros Occidental

#26 Aliana Joaquin, Bacoor City, Cavite

#27 Blessie Villablanca, Iloilo City

#28 Maui Long, Bulacan Province

#29 Loraine Joy Arpia, Trece Martires City, Cavite

#30 Angela Teng, Baliwag, Bulacan

#31 Natazha Vea Bautista, Misamis Oriental

#32 Kevyn Alessandrea Mateo, Bataan

#33 Marinel Timoteo Tungol, Pampanga

#34 Beatriz McLelland, Aklan

#35 Patricia McGee, Zambales

#36 Lady Justerinnie Santos, Bulakan, Bulacan

Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished her Miss World stint as part of the Top 13, is set to crown her successor.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines crown, the 36 candidates can also vie for the following titles: Miss Supranational Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Miss Environment Philippines, and Miss Multinational Philippines. – Rappler.com