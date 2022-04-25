IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2022 Top 35 candidates

Who do you think will be the next Miss World Philippines?

MANILA, Philippines – The search is on for the next Miss World Philippines queen!

The Miss World Philippines organization announced on Thursday, April 21, its 35 official candidates who passed their final screening. Individual pictures of each candidate were also released by the organization.

The chosen candidates are as follows:

Kristal Marie Gante

Alison Black

Charyzah Esparrago

Patricia Dizon

Natazha Vea Bautista

Carla Manuel

Erika Kristensen

Gwen Fourniol

Maria Gigante

Beatriz McLelland

Ashley Subijano

Cassandra Chan

Justine Felizarta

Aliana Joaquin

Blessie Villablanca

Kayla Tiongson

Ingrid Santamaria

Angela Teng

Anje Manipol

Kevyn Mateo

Paula Maderieta Ortega

Lady Justerinnie Santos

Kim Tiquestiques

Ivanna Pacis

Angela Latorre

Simone Bornilla

Maica Martinez

Mauie Long

Niña Soriano

Ericka Vinculado

Samantha Gabronino

Patricia Mcgee

Tsina Jade Chu

Shaina Ico

Marinel Tungol

Aside from the Miss World Philippines crown, the other titles up for grabs are Miss Supranational Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Miss Environment Philippines, and Miss Multinational Philippines.

Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished her Miss World stint as part of the Top 13, is set to crown her successor. The 2022 Miss World Philippines coronation night is happening on May 29 at a still unconfirmed location. – Rappler.com