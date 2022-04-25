IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2022 Top 35 candidates

MANILA, Philippines – The search is on for the next Miss World Philippines queen!
The Miss World Philippines organization announced on Thursday, April 21, its 35 official candidates who passed their final screening. Individual pictures of each candidate were also released by the organization.
The chosen candidates are as follows:
Kristal Marie Gante
Alison Black
Charyzah Esparrago
Patricia Dizon
Natazha Vea Bautista
Carla Manuel
Erika Kristensen
Gwen Fourniol
Maria Gigante
Beatriz McLelland
Ashley Subijano
Cassandra Chan
Justine Felizarta
Aliana Joaquin
Blessie Villablanca
Kayla Tiongson
Ingrid Santamaria
Angela Teng
Anje Manipol
Kevyn Mateo
Paula Maderieta Ortega
Lady Justerinnie Santos
Kim Tiquestiques
Ivanna Pacis
Angela Latorre
Simone Bornilla
Maica Martinez
Mauie Long
Niña Soriano
Ericka Vinculado
Samantha Gabronino
Patricia Mcgee
Tsina Jade Chu
Shaina Ico
Marinel Tungol
Aside from the Miss World Philippines crown, the other titles up for grabs are Miss Supranational Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Miss Environment Philippines, and Miss Multinational Philippines.
Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished her Miss World stint as part of the Top 13, is set to crown her successor. The 2022 Miss World Philippines coronation night is happening on May 29 at a still unconfirmed location. – Rappler.com