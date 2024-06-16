IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2024 unveils 35 candidates

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOP 35. The Miss World Philippines Organization introduced its candidates for the 2024 pageant.

Three titles are up for grabs: Miss World Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, and Miss Philippines Tourism

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss World Philippines (MWP) Organization introduced the 35 candidates competing for its 2024 pageant during the press presentation on Saturday, June 15.

18 of these candidates passed the pageant’s final screening while the remaining 17 delegates were representatives from MWP’s regional partners.

Arnold Vegafria, National Director of MWP organization, said during the press presentation that this year’s pageant will include the following usual preliminary challenges: top model competition, sports challenge, head to head challenge, talent competition, and the beauty with a purpose challenge. Final schedule for these activities have yet to be announced.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines 2024 crown, two more titles are also up for grabs: Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas and Miss Philippines Tourism.

The Miss World Philippines 2024 coronation night is set for July 19, 8 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol will be crowning her successor. Fourniol bowed out early in the pageant’s international competition after she failed to make it to the Top 40.

Ahead of the press presentation, the pageant organizers also released the candidates’ official headshots on Friday, June 14.

Take a look at their photos HERE: (All photos are posted in the Miss World Philippines’ Facebook Page)

Ma. Sophia Torino (Baco, Oriental Mindoro)

Marianel Tan (Bacolod City)

Krishnah Marie Gravidez (Baguio City)

Patricia Bianca Tapia (Batangas)

Eula Arielle Paltep (Benguet)

Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano (Bicol Region)

Jamaila Dumlao (Cagayan Province)

Shekainah Jones Tamayo (Caniogan, Pasig City)

Mariam Lara Ashraf (Capiz)

Dia Maté (Cavite)

Sofia Maxim Margareta Grenmo (Cebu)

Jerica Jewel Reyes (Central Visayas)

Angel Policarpio Gutierrez (Concepcion, Tarlac)

Clytemestra Miaflor Juan (Damariñas City, Cavite)

Jane Darren Genobisa (Davao del Sur)

Precious Batiancila (Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental)

Regina Angeline Patiag (General Trias City)

Kara Athena de Leon (Guimaras)

Arriena Zobelle Beron (Iloilo City)

Dilme Amanda Perera (Iloilo Province)

Riana Agatha Pangindian (Kapitolyo, Pasig City)

Tanya Francesca Granados (Laguna)

Alexandra Azañes (Lucena City, Quezon Province)

Dolly Ceballos Cruz (Malaybalay, Bukidnon)

Gabrielle Marie Lantzer (Manila)

Raine Africa (Marikina City)

Sophia Bianca Santos (Pampanga)

Nikkie Buenafe (Pangasinan)

Christine delos Reyes Chagas (Quezon City)

Ma. Andrea E. Endicio (Quezon Province)

Lance Marie Escalante (Surigao del Norte)

Paolo Bagaforo (Taguig City)

Jasmine Urquico Omay (Tarlac Province)

Princess Kazel Oseo (Zambales)

Krishia Benedict Mendoza (Zamboanga del Sur)

– Rappler.com