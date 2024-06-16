Pageants
Pageants
beauty queens

IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2024 unveils 35 candidates

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2024 unveils 35 candidates

TOP 35. The Miss World Philippines Organization introduced its candidates for the 2024 pageant.

Miss World Philippines' Facebook

Three titles are up for grabs: Miss World Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, and Miss Philippines Tourism

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss World Philippines  (MWP) Organization introduced the 35 candidates competing for its 2024 pageant during the press presentation on Saturday, June 15. 

18 of these candidates passed the pageant’s final screening while the remaining 17 delegates were representatives from MWP’s regional partners. 

Arnold Vegafria, National Director of MWP organization, said during the press presentation that this year’s pageant will include the following usual preliminary challenges: top model competition, sports challenge, head to head challenge, talent competition, and the beauty with a purpose challenge. Final schedule for these activities have yet to be announced. 

Aside from the Miss World Philippines 2024 crown, two more titles are also up for grabs: Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas and Miss Philippines Tourism. 

The Miss World Philippines 2024 coronation night is set for July 19, 8 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol will be crowning her successor. Fourniol bowed out early in the pageant’s international competition after she failed to make it to the Top 40.

Ahead of the press presentation, the pageant organizers also released the candidates’ official headshots on Friday, June 14.

Take a look at their photos HERE: (All photos are posted in the Miss World Philippines’ Facebook Page)

Ma. Sophia Torino (Baco, Oriental Mindoro)
Marianel Tan (Bacolod City)
Marianel Tan
Krishnah Marie Gravidez (Baguio City)
Krishnah Marie Gravidez
Patricia Bianca Tapia (Batangas)
Patricia Bianca Tapia
Eula Arielle Paltep (Benguet)
Eula Arielle Paltep
Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano (Bicol Region)
Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano
Jamaila Dumlao (Cagayan Province)
Jamaila Dumlao
Shekainah Jones Tamayo (Caniogan, Pasig City)
Shekainah Jones Tamayo
Mariam Lara Ashraf (Capiz)
Mariam Lara Ashraf
Dia Maté (Cavite)
Dia Maté
Sofia Maxim Margareta Grenmo (Cebu)
Sofia Maxim Margareta Grenmo
Jerica Jewel Reyes (Central Visayas)
Jerica Jewel Reyes
Angel Policarpio Gutierrez (Concepcion, Tarlac)
Angel Policarpio Gutierrez
Clytemestra Miaflor Juan (Damariñas City, Cavite)
Clytemestra Miaflor Juan
Jane Darren Genobisa (Davao del Sur)
Jane Darren Genobisa
Precious Batiancila (Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental)
Precious Batiancila
Regina Angeline Patiag (General Trias City)
Regina Angeline Patiag
Kara Athena de Leon (Guimaras)
Kara Athena de Leon
Arriena Zobelle Beron (Iloilo City)
Arriena Zobelle Beron
Dilme Amanda Perera (Iloilo Province)
Dilme Amanda Perera
Riana Agatha Pangindian (Kapitolyo, Pasig City)
Riana Agatha Pangindian
Tanya Francesca Granados (Laguna)
Tanya Francesca Granados
Alexandra Azañes (Lucena City, Quezon Province)
Alexandra Azañes
Dolly Ceballos Cruz (Malaybalay, Bukidnon)
Dolly Ceballos Cruz
Gabrielle Marie Lantzer (Manila)
Gabrielle Marie Lantzer
Raine Africa (Marikina City)
Raine Africa
Sophia Bianca Santos (Pampanga)
Sophia Bianca Santos
Nikkie Buenafe (Pangasinan)
Nikki Buenafe
Christine delos Reyes Chagas (Quezon City)
Christine delos Reyes Chagas
Ma. Andrea E. Endicio (Quezon Province)
Ma. Andrea E. Endicio
Lance Marie Escalante (Surigao del Norte)
Lance Marie Escalante
Paolo Bagaforo (Taguig City)
Paola Bagaforo
Jasmine Urquico Omay (Tarlac Province)
Jasmine Urquico Omay
Princess Kazel Oseo (Zambales)
Princess Kazel Oseo
Krishia Benedict Mendoza (Zamboanga del Sur)
Krishia Benedict Mendoza

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

beauty pageants

Miss World Philippines